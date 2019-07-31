FOREX-Dollar eases off 2-month high as bets on big Fed rate cut fade

Shutterstock photo





* Dollar near 2-month high, Fed seen cutting rates by 25 bps

* Pound takes breather after fall, still down 4.3% in July

* Euro lingers just off two-year lows on weak data

By Sujata Rao

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered just offtwo-month highs on Wednesday as robust U.S. data all buteliminated chances the Fed will deliver a half-point interestrate cut, while the euro remained near two-year lows on weakinflation and growth readings.

The Federal Reserve is expected at 1800 GMT to announce itsfirst rate cut since 2008 and 78% of traders now price a 25basis point cut, with the likelihood of a deeper easingdiminishing as data, including second-quarter economic growthand consumer confidence, has beaten forecasts.

The focus will instead be on whether the Fed leaves the dooropen for further easing to insulate the economy from slowingglobal growth and fallout from trade conflicts.

Markets are pricing three cuts by year-end, the CME'sFedwatch tool shows.

"A 50 bps cut would provide reason for bigger swings but wesee little chance of that. With President Trump yesterdaydemanding a larger cut in a tweet, we have a very compellingreason for the Fed to deliver just 25bps," analysts at MUFG toldclients, referring to the Fed's need to show it will resistWhite House pressure for major easing.

While the dollar is unlikely to weaken after the cut, anymention from Fed chairman Jerome Powell of global downside risksmeans "scope for dollar strength should be limited", they added.

By 1000 GMT, the dollar index .DXY was flat around 98.08after pulling back from a two-month high of 98.206 touched onTuesday. It is however set for its biggest monthly gain sinceOctober and is up for the ninth straight day.

The dollar remains supported, moreover, from expectations the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan will also easepolicy. Even after a one percentage point drop in the Fed fundsrate - a 2.25%-2.50% range - U.S. rates will remain well abovemost G10 peers, analysts note.

Conviction the ECB will cut rates and resume money-printingstimulus was strengthened after data showed economic growth inthe euro zone halved in the second quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24W3HV

Inflation also slowed in July, with core inflation, themeasure closely watched by the ECB, at 1.1% year-on-year. Itfollows a slump in Germany to the lowest since November 2016. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24V51N

"Given the absence of an uptrend in core inflation, weak GDPgrowth and the growth risks firmly pointing to the downside, theECB looks likely to announce an entire package of stimulusmeasures at the September meeting," Nordea analysts said.

The ECB will implement a 10bp cut in the deposit rate, startasset purchases at a pace of 30 billion euros monthly, plusoffer strengthened forward guidance, they predicted.

The euro did not react to the data but stayed around 0.1%lower at $1.1145, having hit two-year lows last week around$1.110 EUR=EBS .

The yen stood just off three-week lows to the dollar after the BOJ refrained from expanding stimulus, though it committeditself to doing so "without hesitation" if required. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V0FP

The pound, which has tumbled this week as investors rushedto factor in the growing possibility of Britain leaving theEuropean Union without transition trade arrangements in place,firmed 0.2% to $1.2167GBP=D3 , crawling back from a 28-monthtrough of $1.2120 plumbed on Tuesday.

