FOREX-Dollar eases as U.S.-China trade optimism wanes, economic headwinds rise

Shutterstock photo





* U.S. threatens to slap more tariffs on EU goods

* JP Morgan gauge of manufacturing falls to lowest in 7years

* RBA cuts rates, turns neutral; Aussie dollar up

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, adds new comment, FX table, changes byline,dateline; previous LONDON)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped fromtwo-week highs on Tuesday, as optimism about easing tradetensions between the United States and China faded, even as U.S.President Donald Trump turned his attention to the EuropeanUnion with threats of additional tariffs.

The Australian dollar, meanwhile, led all gainers on Tuesdayafter the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates, asexpected, but signalled a more balanced outlook.

Washington threatened to slap tariffs on $4 billion ofadditional EU goods, ramping up the pressure on Europe in along-running dispute over aircraft subsidies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421KN

"Dollar gains stemming from trade developments are likely tocome in fits and starts given that the outlook for a meaningfulagreement remains elusive," said Joe Manimbo, senior marketanalyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

Risky assets overall struggled to gain momentum afterMonday's relief rally, with weak manufacturing surveys pointingto global economic headwinds.

JPMorgan's gauge of global manufacturing fell to its weakestin almost seven years, showing contraction for the second monthin a row, while Morgan Stanley's surveys showed worldmanufacturing shrinking for the first time since 2016.

Against a basket of its rivals .DXY , the dollar was 0.1%lower at 96.70 and not far from a three-month low of 95.84 hitlast week, as traders priced in aggressive interest rate cuts bythe Federal Reserve of at least three times by the end of theyear.

The global investor spotlight will move to data on U.S.non-farm payrolls on Friday, which economists expect to haverisen by 160,000 in June, compared with a 75,000 increase inMay.

EURO BOUNCES

The euro got a brief boost after a media report said theEuropean Central Bank was in no rush to cut interest rates at aJuly policy meeting.

The single currency EUR= was last slightly up at $1.1289.

Though central bank officials are divided on the timing ofthe next policy move, market gauges of interest rates haveincreased the odds of an ECB cut later this month, thanks to aglobal drop in bond yields.

With volatility subdued - for example, an index .DBCVIX measuring broad currency moves is near a record low - andcentral banks in easing mode, markets are ultra sensitive to anyslight tweak in policy settings.

The Australian dollar was the sole spot of strength in thecurrency market, rising 0.4% to US$0.6995AUD= after the RBAlowered interest rates by 25 basis points to a record low of1.00%, matching economists' expectations.

It said it would lower rates again "if needed," a phrasesome analysts took to mean that an additional rate cut was lesslikely than previously thought.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:11AM (1411 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1291$1.1285 +0.05% -1.55% +1.1319 +1.1276 Dollar/Yen JPY= 108.2400 108.4300 -0.18% -1.83% +108.4700 +108.1200 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 122.22 122.37 -0.12% -3.17% +122.5200 +122.1600 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9881 0.9874 +0.07% +0.68% +0.9888 +0.9865 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2606 1.2638 -0.25% -1.18% +1.2652 +1.2606 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3120 1.3134 -0.11% -3.79% +1.3138 +1.3108 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6990 0.6965 +0.36% -0.84% +0.7000 +0.6958 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1158 1.1144 +0.13% -0.85% +1.1172 +1.1131 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8953 0.8926 +0.30% -0.35% +0.8966 +0.8921 NZ NZD= 0.6665 0.6669 -0.06% -0.77% +0.6680 +0.6657 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.5698 8.5799 -0.12% -0.80% +8.5894 +8.5453 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.6766 9.6825 -0.06% -2.32% +9.6918 +9.6660 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.3339 9.3598 -0.23% +4.13% +9.3642 +9.3247 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.5387 10.5625 -0.23% +2.68% +10.5745 +10.5348

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ euro positions https://tmsnrt.rs/2YvsSDm ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics

Referenced Symbols: EFX ,