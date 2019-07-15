FOREX-Dollar drifts higher in thin summer trading; upside capped

Shutterstock photo





By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher onMonday in thin summer trading, with its potential upside limitedby expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates atnext week's policy meeting.

Investors expect the Fed to reduce its key rate by 25 basispoints and make another cut in September.

"A 25-basis-point cut is fully priced into the market butthere is currently a 20% chance of a 50-basis-point cut, whichis weighing on the dollar," said Joe Manimbo, senior marketanalyst, at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

"The data this week could be key in tilting theprobabilities of future rate cuts or a 50-basis-point cut thisJuly," he added.

U.S. retail sales and industrial production data are due onTuesday, while the Fed will release its key Beige Book on U.S.economic conditions on Wednesday.

Foreign exchange markets were quiet overall on Monday andvolatility low ahead of major central bank policy decisions nextweek. The European Central Bank also holds a meeting next week,with investors expecting a dovish statement.

Money markets have priced in an ECB rate cut of 10 basispoints in September and another one in March. The ECB's meetingon July 25 may reinforce those expectations.

Forecasts for dovish moves by both the Fed and ECB have kepteuro/dollar stuck in a narrow range for weeks.

In afternoon trading, an index that tracks the dollaragainst a basket of six other major currencies .DXY was up0.2% at 96.956.

The dollar was flat versus the yen at 107.91 JPY= .

The euro EUR= was slightly down at $1.1255, trading withinthe recent range of $1.14 to $1.11.

Investors are more bearish on the euro, since U.S. Treasuryyields look set to remain among the highest in developed marketsdespite future Fed rate cuts, analysts say.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin rallied from two-weeklows to $10,941BTC=BTSP , up more than 7% on the day.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Monday voicedserious concern that Facebook Inc'sFB.O proposed Libracryptocurrency could be misused for money laundering, adding tothe growing regulatory skepticism of the social media company'sdigital asset plans. nL2N24G0ZN

He added that cryptocurrencies will be discussed at theupcoming Group of Seven meeting.

Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York,said despite Mnuchin's concerns, bitcoin held its gains becausethe U.S. Treasury's top official did not unveil new regulatoryaction that could severely hinder the development of cryptocurrencies.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar, the currency mostsensitive to Chinese news, rose to a more than one-week high onstronger-than-expected economic data from China.

China's industrial output rebounded in June from a 17-yearlow in May, while June retail sales surged 9.8% from a yearearlier. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24900A

The Aussie AUD=D3 was last up 0.2% at US$0.7036 againstthe U.S. dollar, while China's offshore yuan was up 0.1% at6.8742 yuan per dollar CNH= .

Currency bid prices at 3:18PM (1918 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1255$1.1269 -0.12% -1.86% +1.1284 +1.1254 Dollar/Yen JPY= 107.9200 107.8900 +0.03% -2.12% +108.1000 +107.8100 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 121.47 121.60 -0.11% -3.76% +121.8400 +121.4300 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9845 0.9840 +0.05% +0.32% +0.9854 +0.9818 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2517 1.2573 -0.45% -1.88% +1.2579 +1.2511 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3049 1.3029 +0.15% -4.31% +1.3051 +1.3021 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.7036 0.7017 +0.27% -0.18% +0.7038 +0.7009 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1084 1.1092 -0.07% -1.51% +1.1102 +1.1067 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8990 0.8960 +0.33% +0.07% +0.9003 +0.8961 NZ NZD= 0.6717 0.6690 +0.40% +0.00% +0.6734 +0.6679 Dollar/DolLar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.5383 8.5309 +0.09% -1.16% +8.5497 +8.5236 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.6136 9.6137 +0.00% -2.95% +9.6292 +9.6129 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.3526 9.3769 -0.40% +4.34% +9.3772 +9.3518 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.5292 10.5710 -0.40% +2.58% +10.5690 +10.5275

