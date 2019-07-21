FOREX-Dollar drifts higher as Gulf tensions bolster safe-haven bid

Shutterstock photo





* Euro, pound mark time ahead of ECB meet, UK PM vote

* Gulf crisis turns sentiment to risk-off

* Dollar breaks over 108 yen, dollar index edges higher

SYDNEY, July 22 (Reuters) - The dollar drifted higher onMonday as investors tempered their expectations for deep U.S.interest rate cuts this month and heightened Middle Easttensions supported safe-haven assets.

While currency-market focus will centre on global centralbank decisions scheduled for the next two weeks, traders arealso watching for developments in U.S.-China trade negotiationsand Wall Street earnings.

The dollar broke above 108 yen to hit its highest sinceWednesday, though that was still in the middle of the 107-109range where it has traded for a month. The dollar index .DXY ,was barely changed at 97.179 after gaining 0.35% last week.

"There's a lot of uncertainty creeping in to the market,"said Nick Twidale, director at Sydney trade financier XChainge.

"I think we've seen a bit of safe-haven flows back into thedollar," he said, adding it could rise further if the FederalReserve cuts interest rates by only 25 basis points, asexpected.

Geopolitical fears were dominated by confrontation in theoil trade's most important waterway escalating, with footageshowing the Iranian military defying a British warship when itseized a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24M03O

The euro EUR=D3 held near critical chart support around$1.12, a break of which could lead to further losses.

On the policy front, markets generally expect central banksto either cut rates or keep settings accommodative, startingwith the European Central Bank (ECB), which meets on Thursdayfollowed by the Bank of Japan and then the Fed next week.

"The moment of truth is now around the corner as centralbanks will be forced to unveil their policy intentions,"analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co said in a note.

Pricing for a 50-basis-point Fed cut soared last week aftera dovish speech by New York Fed President John Williams. Thoseexpectations later tapered off after a Fed spokesman clarifiedthat the remarks did not refer to "potential policy actions".

Priced-in forecasts for a 50-basis-point cut have tumbledfrom as high as 71% last week to 18.5% on Monday. FEDWATCH

Earnings due this week from bellwether firms such asCaterpillar Inc CAT.N and Amazon.com IncAMZN.O will also beclosely watched for clues on the health of U.S. economy.

In Asia, focus remains on China as Beijing and Washingtonseek to end a protracted trade war. A report over the weekend byChina's Xinhua news agency suggested some local firms wereseeking to buy U.S. farm products, a possible sign of progress.

Elsewhere, investors are waiting to see if Boris Johnsonwins the British Conservative Party's leadership ballot. Thepound GBP=D3 held around $1.2502, staying on a slippery slopesince mid-March as fears of a hard Brexit have gathered.

"We're likely to be marking time ahead of those big riskevents later in the week," National Australia Bank FX StrategistRodrigo Catril said. "The market is still licking its woundspost Fed Williams' backtracking." (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((tom.westbrook@thomsonreuters.com; +61466355340; ReutersMessaging: tom.westbrook.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;twitter.com/tswestbrook))

