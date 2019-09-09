FOREX-Dollar drifts down as trade-deal progress stokes cautious risk appetite

Shutterstock photo





* Mnuchin touts 'a lot of progress' on U.S.-China tradetalks

* Bond yields rise, dollar and yen slip

* Asian traders await Chinese economic data

SINGAPORE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The dollar drifted lower onTuesday as investor appetite for higher risk currencies foundsupport on a report of German stimulus plans, diminishingchances of a no-deal Brexit and hopes of a breakthrough in theSino-U.S. trade war.

The mood lifted the Australian dollar AUD=D3 to a six-weekhigh of $0.6875 and the pound GBP=D3 also hit a six-week highof $1.2385 as a British law blocking a no-deal exit from theEuropean Union came into force. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N26024Y

The safe-haven yen JPY=EBS touched a five-week low of107.46 per dollar as risk appetite rose. Moves were modest inearly Asian trade, however, with traders broadly remaining onthe sidelines ahead of a key European Central Bank meeting onThursday, at which policymakers are expected to ease monetarypolicy.

Investors also await Chinese inflation data due around 0130GMT, which is expected to show another year-on-year decline infactory prices, adding to arguments for more central bankstimulus. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Z0AB

Ratings house Fitch on Tuesday cut growth forecasts forEurope and China citing rising protectionism. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN2600JC

Market hopes for a breakthrough rested on confidenceovernight from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who toldFox television that there had been "a lot of progress" on aU.S-China trade deal and that the U.S. side was "prepared tonegotiate". urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2600DY

Tapas Strickland, a director of economics at NationalAustralia Bank, said trade remained subdued with few driversbeyond Mnuchin's comments and the prospect of stimulus inGermany. However, the absence of any in immediately bad news formarkets has helped sentiment.

"It was largely a case of 'Hakuna Matata' for markets,"Strickland said, referring to a Swahili phrase meaning "noworries", made famous by the 1994 Disney film The Lion King.

The remarks pushed U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR to a three-week high, where they held in early Asiantrade. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N26019Z

The euro also rallied to as high as $1.0167 following aReuters report that Germany may set up public investmentagencies to boost fiscal stimulus without breaching nationalspending rules. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2603WP

Sterling, meanwhile, barely shifted when Britain'sparliament voted, as expected, to stymie Prime Minister BorisJohnson's bid for an early election, which prompted him to vowthat he would secure a Brexit deal at an EU summit next month.

It sat just below its six-week peak at $1.2344 at 0005 GMT.

"While I am loath to go anywhere near the pound, I like whatI see in the price action," said Chris Weston, head of researchat Melbourne forex brokerage Pepperstone Group.

"If GBP/USD kicks up through $1.2354 again, I would belooking for longs, with a stop through $1.2234."

The Chinese yuan CNH= trod water in offshore trade to holdaround 7.1140 per dollar ahead of the economic data. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6318 4876;))