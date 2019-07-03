FOREX-Dollar dips to one-week low vs yen on Fed rate cut view

Shutterstock photo





By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped to aone-week low against the Japanese yen on Wednesday, weighed downby declining U.S. Treasury bond yields, fading optimism over theChina-U.S. trade deal, and the possibility of fresh tariffhostilities with Europe.

Volume was light ahead of the U.S. Independence Day holidayon Thursday. Investors, though, are looking to Friday's U.S.nonfarm payrolls for June, with markets forecasting new jobs of160,000.

U.S. economic reports on Wednesday were mixed and did notreally change the dollar's trading direction.

Data from payrolls processor ADP showed U.S. companies added102,000 private-sector jobs in June, much higher than therevised 41,000 jobs in May, but lower than the 140,000 analystshad forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2430VX

Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics,said the ADP report suggests the deterioration in the broadereconomy has spread to the labor market.

"Even with the U.S.-China trade talks back on track, for nowat least, the evidence of a slowdown in employment growth shouldstill be enough to persuade the Federal Reserve to cut rates ineither July or September, but expectations of a 50 basis-pointcut seem misplaced," he added.

Wednesday's data also showed U.S. weekly jobless claims fellmore than expected to a seasonally adjusted 221,000, while theU.S. trade deficit in May widened to $55.5 billion from April'srevised $51.2 billion. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2430VX

Numbers on the U.S. service sector were also downbeat, withthe Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing indexfalling to 55.1 in June from 56.9 in May. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nN9N23A00G

In afternoon trading, the dollar dipped 0.1% against the yento 107.82, after earlier falling to a one-week low of 107.54 JPY= .

The dollar-yen pair has become more sensitive to tradedevelopments, with investors having grown more skeptical aboutthe possibility of a speedy resolution to the trade war.

Against a basket of six currencies, the dollar eased fromTuesday's two-week highs .DXY to trade little changed onWednesday at 96.765. The index earlier fell as bond yieldsextended the previous day's decline, with 10-year yields hitting2-1/2-year lows below 1.94% US10YT=RR .

WEAK DOLLAR

Expectations have grown that the Fed will embark on itsfirst rate cut in a decade at a policy meeting this month.Markets are assigning a more than a 70% probability of a quarterpoint rate cut at the next policy meeting.

"We continue to like the broad U.S. dollar lower," said MarkMcCormick, global head of FX strategy at TD Securities inToronto. "It's telling of the anti-U.S. dollar view that thelast month has seen the yen rally alongside higher-yieldemerging market currencies."

The euro, meanwhile, was little changed at $1.1283EUR= following a volatile session on Tuesday.

The common currency briefly got a lift on Tuesday after amedia report that the European Central Bank was in no rush tocut rates at the July meeting. But it later slipped after IMFManaging Director Christine Lagarde, perceived as a policy dove,was nominated as the next ECB president.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 1:18 PM (1718 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1281$1.1283 -0.02% -1.64% +1.1310 +1.1269 Dollar/Yen JPY= 107.8200 107.8800 -0.06% -2.21% +107.9200 +107.5400 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 121.64 121.74 -0.08% -3.63% +121.8300 +121.3200 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9864 0.9861 +0.03% +0.51% +0.9872 +0.9836 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2571 1.2591 -0.16% -1.46% +1.2601 +1.2558 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3067 1.3104 -0.28% -4.18% +1.3119 +1.3064 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.7036 0.6994 +0.60% -0.18% +0.7039 +0.6986 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1128 1.1128 +0.00% -1.12% +1.1136 +1.1109 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8972 0.8959 +0.15% -0.13% +0.8990 +0.8960 NZ NZD= 0.6706 0.6671 +0.52% -0.16% +0.6719 +0.6671 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.5342 8.5646 -0.35% -1.21% +8.5949 +8.5322 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.6260 9.6668 -0.42% -2.83% +9.6901 +9.6254 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.3067 9.3278 -0.28% +3.83% +9.3636 +9.2882 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.5011 10.5302 -0.28% +2.31% +10.5565 +10.4890

