FOREX-Dollar dips to one-week low; U.S. inflation rise has little impact

* U.S. core CPI rises, helps trim dollar losses

* U.S. jobless claims are better than expected

* July's U.S. rate cut view still intact -analysts

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped to near aone-week low on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair JeromePowell's bleak comments on the U.S. economy bolsteredexpectations of an interest rate cut later this month, whichwould be the first in a decade.

Since the middle of May, the dollar index has fallen 1.6%,with the greenback down 2.6% against the yen.

The dollar trimmed losses against the yen and euro afterdata showed U.S. underlying consumer prices rose 0.3% in June,the most in nearly 1-1/2 years, with solid gains in the costs ofa range of goods and service. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24B17S

In another positive economic report, initial weekly jobless claims fell to a seasonally adjusted 209,000 for the week endedJuly 6, the lowest since April. Economists polled by Reuters hadforecast claims rising to 223,000 in the latest week.

The inflation data, however, had little bearing on a widelyexpected view of an interest rate decrease this month at theFed's next monetary policy meeting, analysts said.

"If there was any doubt that the data was really compelling,especially the strong U.S. non-farm payrolls report last week, Ithink we had our answer yesterday, with Powell's pretty strongargument for easing as soon as July," said Mazen Issa, senior FXstrategist at TD Securities in New York.

In testimony to Congress on Wednesday, Powell pointed to"broad" global weakness that was clouding the U.S. economicoutlook amid uncertainty about the fallout from the tradeconflict with China and other nations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23Q002

His comments on Wednesday affirmed market expectations -money markets expect one rate cut later this month and acumulative 68 basis points of cuts until the end of 2019 - butmarket watchers said Powell's views will drive the dollar.

The Fed chief was giving a second day of testimony tomembers of Congress on Thursday.

In mid-morning trading, the dollar index slipped 0.1% to97.039 .DXY , after earlier falling to a one-week low.

The dollar was also down 0.2% versus the yen to 108.26 yenJPY= , and slipped 0.1% against the Swiss franc to 0.9886 francCHF= .

"Once we get a quarter-point rate cut, which markets arewidely expecting, Powell will keep all options open on thetable, and that means the dollar's outlook is uncertain," saidManuel Oliveri, an FX strategist at Credit Agricole in London.

The euro, meanwhile, was little changed at $1.1253EUR= ,even as expectations grew that the European Central Bank wouldloosen policy.

Focus has turned to the release of the ECB's June minutesand whether it has started discussions about a return to assetpurchases.

The British pound rose from six-month lows to $1.2535GBP=D3 . But it remains down for the week, amid Britain'seconomic gloom and a fast-approaching Brexit deadline. ========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:33AM (1433 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1255$1.1249 +0.05% -1.87% +1.1285 +1.1251 Dollar/Yen JPY= 108.2900 108.4600 -0.16% -1.79% +108.4600 +107.8700 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 121.93 122.01 -0.07% -3.40% +122.0800 +121.6300 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9885 0.9894 -0.09% +0.72% +0.9900 +0.9848 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2533 1.2499 +0.27% -1.76% +1.2571 +1.2500 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3080 1.3080 +0.00% -4.08% +1.3083 +1.3042 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6975 0.6957 +0.26% -1.05% +0.6988 +0.6955 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1127 1.1131 -0.04% -1.13% +1.1137 +1.1106 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8979 0.8999 -0.22% -0.06% +0.9005 +0.8967 NZ NZD= 0.6667 0.6645 +0.33% -0.73% +0.6688 +0.6644 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.5478 8.5798 -0.37% -1.06% +8.5828 +8.5320 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.6212 9.6533 -0.33% -2.88% +9.6610 +9.6156 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.3870 9.4198 -0.29% +4.72% +9.4223 +9.3713 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.5670 10.5981 -0.29% +2.95% +10.6031 +10.5560

