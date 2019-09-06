FOREX-Dollar dips on mixed U.S. payrolls data, awaits Powell

Shutterstock photo





* U.S. hiring slows in August but wages grow faster thanexpected

* Riskier currencies on track for weekly gains

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped on Fridayagainst a basket of currencies, holding above a one-week low asa mixed report on the U.S. jobs market in August reinforced theview of a slowing expansion and the possibility of more interestrate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Traders now await clues on the Fed's next move after itembarked on its first rate cut since 2008 in July when Fed ChairJerome Powell participates on a panel about the economy andmonetary policy in Zurich, which begins at 12:30 p.m. EDT (1630GMT).

"The jobs data were sufficiently mixed," said Marc Chandler,chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex LLC in NewYork. "The market is not going to change its view of a rate cutlater in September."

The U.S. Labor Department said private and public employershired 130,000 workers in July, fewer than the 158,000 forecastamong economists polled by Reuters, while hourly wages grew 0.4%last month, a tad faster than the 0.3% increase projected byanalysts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS6KEFA3

Interest rate futures still implied traders positioned for aquarter-point rate decrease at the Fed's Sept. 17-18 policymeeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

At 10:06 a.m. EDT (1406 GMT), an index that tracks thegreenback against the euro, yen, sterling and three othercurrencies .DXY was 0.19% lower at 98.223 after hitting aone-week low of 98.085 on Thursday.

The dollar index is on track for 0.67% decline, its steepestweekly loss since June.

The greenback lost ground against its rivals as globaltensions receded this week, most notably with China and theUnited States agreeing to high-level trade talks in October.

Safe-haven bids for the dollar abated in response topolitical opposition to a "no-deal" Brexit and Hong Kong leaderCarrie Lam's withdrawal of an expedition bill that triggeredmonths of violent protests.

"The world stared into the abyss this week, and it pulledback," Chandler said.

Still, global tensions have not dissipated, so there remainsome underlying bids for the dollar and yen, he said.

The Japanese yen JPY=EBS was up 0.18% versus the dollarand up 0.06% against the euro EURJPY=EBS .

Meanwhile, riskier currencies are looking at weekly gainswith improved investor sentiment.

For example, the Australian dollar was up 0.53% at $0.6851,putting it on track for its first weekly increase sincemid-July.

The Aussie dollar, whose fortunes are tied to the Chineseeconomy, was bolstered earlier by the People's Bank of China'smove to cut banks' reserve requirements for the first time thisyear.

The Chinese currency in the offshore market CNH=D3 extended gains and was trading up 0.37% against the greenback at7.1118 yuan.==========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:07AM (1407 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1049$1.1033 +0.15% -3.66% +1.1056 +1.1021 Dollar/Yen JPY= 106.7400 106.9200 -0.17% -3.19% +107.0900 +106.6400 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 117.95 117.98 -0.03% -6.55% +118.2600 +117.8500 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9873 0.9858 +0.15% +0.60% +0.9917 +0.9855 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2312 1.2329 -0.14% -3.49% +1.2343 +1.2287 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3167 1.3227 -0.45% -3.42% +1.3235 +1.3160 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6850 0.6813 +0.54% -2.82% +0.6853 +0.6808 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0911 1.0877 +0.31% -3.05% +1.0931 +1.0876 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8972 0.8947 +0.28% -0.13% +0.8986 +0.8946 NZ NZD= 0.6440 0.6373 +1.05% -4.12% +0.6443 +0.6365 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.9679 9.0067 -0.43% +3.81% +9.0219 +8.9667 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.9103 9.9415 -0.31% +0.04% +9.9525 +9.9105 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.6033 9.6855 -0.71% +7.13% +9.6936 +9.5998 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.6143 10.6907 -0.71% +3.39% +10.6945 +10.6110

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ REER valuations https://tmsnrt.rs/2PZZYM2 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics

Referenced Symbols: EFX ,