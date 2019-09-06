FOREX-Dollar dips on mixed U.S. jobs data, Powell hints at rate cuts

Shutterstock photo





By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The dollar was marginally loweron Friday against a basket of currencies, holding above aone-week low as a mixed report on the U.S. jobs market in Augustreinforced the view of a slowing expansion and chances of moreinterest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell did little to ruffle thoseexpectations. At an overseas event on Friday, he cited risks inparticular U.S.-China trade tensions that may derail the currentU.S. economic expansion, which is the longest one on record.

"The jobs data were sufficiently mixed," said Marc Chandler,chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex LLC in NewYork. "The market is not going to change its view of a rate cutlater in September."

The U.S. Labor Department said domestic employers hired130,000 workers in August, fewer than the 158,000 forecast amongeconomists polled by Reuters, while hourly wages grew 0.4% lastmonth, a tad faster than the 0.3% increase projected byanalysts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS6KEFA3

Interest rate futures still implied traders positioned for aquarter-point rate decrease at the Fed's Sept. 17-18 policymeeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

"We are going to act as appropriate to sustain theexpansion," said Powell on a panel in Zurich. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25X0YQ

"The Fed will keep the record long expansion going withfuture rate cuts as significant risks to the outlook willwarrant further accommodation," said Edward Moya, senior marketanalyst at OANDA in New York.

In late U.S. trading, an index that tracks the greenbackagainst the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies .DXY was 0.03% lower at 98.386 after hitting a one-week low of98.085 on Thursday.

The dollar index is on track for nearly a 0.6% decline, itssteepest weekly loss in a month.

The greenback lost ground against its rivals as globaltensions receded this week, most notably with China and theUnited States agreeing to high-level trade talks in October.

Safe-haven bids for the dollar also abated in response topolitical opposition to a "no-deal" Brexit and Hong Kong leaderCarrie Lam's withdrawal of an expedition bill that triggeredmonths of violent protests.

Still, global tensions have not dissipated, so there remainsome underlying bids for the dollar and yen, analysts said.

The Japanese yen JPY=EBS was up 0.05% versus the dollarand up 0.11% against the euro EURJPY=EBS .

Meanwhile, riskier currencies are looking at weekly gainswith improved investor sentiment.

For example, the Australian dollar was up 0.49% at $0.68485,putting it on track for its first weekly increase sincemid-July.

The Aussie dollar, whose fortunes are tied to the Chineseeconomy, was bolstered earlier by the People's Bank of China'smove to cut banks' reserve requirements for the first time thisyear.

The Chinese currency in the offshore market CNH=D3 was up0.5% against the greenback at 7.1025 yuan after touching itsstrongest level in two weeks.========================================================

