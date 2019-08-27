FOREX-Dollar dips as yield curve inversion deepens

Shutterstock photo





By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Renewed caution about resolvingthe U.S.-China trade war drove investors to safe-haven assets onTuesday, deepening the Treasury yield curve inversion andlifting the Japanese yen against the dollar.

"You have seen a push deeper into inversion in the 2s/10scurve. Today, it's hard to put your finger on one specificdriver of that inversion - though that might be contributing tothe general sense of risk-off in the market," said BrianDaingerfield, macro strategist at RBS Securities.

On Friday, China said it would increase tariffs on $75billion worth of American goods. The United States retaliated bysaying it would raise existing tariffs on $250 billion ofChinese goods to 30% from 25% on Oct. 1.

On Monday, Trump said Chinese officials had contacted U.S.trade counterparts overnight and offered to return to thenegotiating table, sparking a wave of so-called risk-on trades,. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M235

However, doubts crept in after a Chinese Foreign Ministryspokesman on Tuesday said he was unaware that there had been anyrecent phone call, after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchinsaid there had been contact between the two sides. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24D01Durn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M235The Commerce Ministry, which typically releasesstatements on trade calls, did not respond to a request forcomment.

The Japanese yen JPY= strengthened 0.34% to 105.75, a dayafter hitting a 2-1/2-year high. It has risen 3.45% against thedollar this year as trade tensions have mounted.

Elsewhere, the euro was trading slightly lower at $1.1090EUR= , but was off earlier lows as Italian stocks rallied onhopes that a snap election could be avoided by an arrangement toform a new government in Rome. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N1W8

"The overall sense is that we continue to have uncertaintyon a number of different fronts whether it be the China-U.S.trade war, politics in Europe, Brexit, a general slowdown inChina or other issues," Daingerfield said.

The pound was up 0.6% against the dollar, at $1.2288GBP= ,and by 0.69% against the single currency at 90.24 penceEURGBP= after Britain's opposition Labour Party leader, JeremyCorbyn, said he would do everything necessary to prevent Britainleaving the European Union without a divorce deal on Oct. 31. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25N1IT

