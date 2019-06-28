FOREX-Dollar dips after price data, focus shifts to G20 meeting

Shutterstock photo





* Dollar little changed ahead of G20 meeting

* Euro on track for best month in 17 months

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - The dollar dipped on Fridayafter U.S. economic data confirmed the likelihood of a Julyinterest rate cut, although foreign exchange markets seemed onhold as investors awaited the meeting between the United Statesand China at the G20 summit in Japan.

The core U.S. personal consumption expenditure price indexrose 0.2% in May, as expected, reinforcing investor expectationsthat the Federal Reserve will cut rates by 25 basis points to2.25% at the next meeting.

As result, the dollar reaction to the data was limited andit last traded 0.1% lower at $1.1381EUR=EBS , though it hasfallen by around 1.7% in the past couple of weeks.

"In the big themes today, the data doesn't change the Julycut," said Kenneth Broux, head of corporate research at SocieteGenerale.

The euro was on track for its biggest monthly gain in 17months on the back of broad-based dollar weakness.

Moreover, it remains unclear whether U.S. President DonaldTrump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will agree on a truce orescalate their trade conflict further, leaving investors unsureabout how to trade the dollar.

Still, markets are hoping that a meeting between the twogovernment heads at the G20 in the Japanese city of Osaka willbring progress on trade.

Negotiations between the world's two largest economies havebeen fraught, however, and traders and analysts caution that aresolution at the G20 summit is far from certain.

"I'm personally quite pessimistic on any deal being made,"said Jordan Rochester, G10 forex strategist at Nomura.

However, any falls in the dollar are unlikely to becomesustained and so "the euro at $1.14 is a sell," Rochester said.

While inflation expectations in the United States and Europehave declined in recent weeks, as measured by forward-startingswaps, U.S. gauges have stabilised after the Federal Reserveopened the door to rate cuts last week.

In comparison, policy interest rates in Europe are alreadyin negative territory and Europe's most widely watched measureof inflation expectations - the five-year, five-year forwardrate - has started declining again.

"The elbow-room for the ECB to ease policy is far morelimited than the (U.S.) Fed and that is weighing on the euro,"said Esther Reichelt, FX strategist at Commerzbank.

The dollar index .DXY , which measures the U.S. currencyagainst six of its peers, was at 96.110, broadly unchanged onthe week.

The dollar traded at 107.77 yenJPY=EBS , little changed onthe day but on course for a 0.3% gain this week as the greenbackmounted a recovery from a five-month low of 106.77 yen reachedon Tuesday.

