FOREX-Dollar declines as markets uncertain about Powell's speech in Jackson Hole

* Markets expect Fed's Powell to clarify Fed minutes

* Fed's Powell could also push back against rate cut view-analyst

* Euro PMIs better than expected, but euro unable to benefit

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped on Thursday, but moved within narrow ranges, asinvestors awaited a possible announcement or statement from the Federal Reserve at this week's JacksonHole, Wyoming event to address the worsening global economic outlook.

Market participants said the Fed could announce a stimulus measure, or re-affirm the U.S. centralbank's easing stance, a scenario viewed as negative for the dollar.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak on Friday and some say he may clarify the Fed minutes releasedon Wednesday and deliver a dovish speech that would soothe market worries about the prospect of recession.

But Powell could also push back against expectations of aggressive U.S. interest rate cuts, especiallyafter two Fed officials said they saw no need for easing at this time.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Thursdaythe U.S. central bank currently does not need to deliver more stimulus to the economy after it cut ratesfor the first time in more than a decade last month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25I0P7

"There is a risk that Powell, whose comments were laced with optimism after the last FOMC meeting, maydownplay chances of a rate cut even though the market is fully pricing it next month," said Kathy Lien,managing director of FX strategy, at BK Asset Management in New York.

"That kind of ambiguity is kind of the reason why we're not seeing major upticks in trading ranges inthe currency market."

The Fed's latest minutes confirmed a growing view U.S. policymakers are reluctant to launch a majorrate-cutting cycle in the coming months, describing the July easing as a mid-cycle adjustment.

Fed policymakers were divided over whether to reduce rates but united in wanting to signal they wereset on more cuts, minutes of the meeting showed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H14Y

Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York thinks Jackson Hole will provide anopportunity for the Fed to correct what he believes is a "communication mistake" in the minutes.

"With the rest of the world going negative in interest rates, the risk is for that scenario to happenin the U.S.," Moya said. "And if we don't see the Fed become a little more aggressive through no fault ofthe U.S. economy...they could see more pressure to deliver rate cuts."

In afternoon trading, the dollar slipped 0.2% against a basket of major currencies to 98.148 .DXY .

The greenback also fell 0.2% against the yen to 106.41 yenJPY= , not far from last week'seight-month low around 105.05.

The euro, meanwhile, was little changed against the dollar, at $1.1086 amid an uptick in euro zonebusiness growth.

Euro zone business growth picked up in August, as services expanded and manufacturing contracted at aslower pace. But trade war fears knocked future expectations to their weakest in over six years, a surveyshowed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H1YW

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:03 PM (1903 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1085$1.1083 +0.02% -3.35% +1.1112 +1.1064 Dollar/Yen JPY= 106.4100 106.6100 -0.19% -3.49% +106.6400 +106.2600 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 117.95 118.16 -0.18% -6.55% +118.2900 +117.7400 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9834 0.9823 +0.11% +0.20% +0.9844 +0.9815 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2256 1.2126 +1.07% -3.93% +1.2271 +1.2109 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3296 1.3289 +0.05% -2.50% +1.3315 +1.3275 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6758 0.6780 -0.32% -4.13% +0.6787 +0.6752 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0901 1.0888 +0.12% -3.14% +1.0919 +1.0876 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.9042 0.9138 -1.05% +0.65% +0.9157 +0.9029 NZ NZD= 0.6367 0.6402 -0.55% -5.21% +0.6407 +0.6362 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.9727 8.9442 +0.32% +3.87% +8.9991 +8.9372 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.9485 9.9123 +0.37% +0.43% +9.9659 +9.9145 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.6685 9.6230 +0.46% +7.86% +9.6898 +9.5967 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.7185 10.6695 +0.46% +4.43% +10.7323 +10.6568

