FOREX-Dollar clings to gains as Gulf tensions bolster safe-haven bid

SYDNEY, July 22 (Reuters) - The dollar held recent gains onMonday as investors tempered some of their expectations for deepU.S. interest rate cuts this month and heightened Middle Easttensions supported safe-haven assets.

While currency market focus will mostly centre on globalcentral bank decisions scheduled for the next two weeks,investors are also watching for any developments in U.S.-Chinatrade negotiations.

Markets generally expect central banks to either cut ratesor keep policy accommodative, starting with the European CentralBank (ECB) which meets on Thursday followed by the Bank of Japanand the U.S. Federal Reserve next week.

"A series of central bank events in the last several weekshave inflated monetary expectations," analysts at JPMorgan Chase& Co said in a note. "The moment of truth is now around thecorner as central banks will be forced to unveil their policyintentions."

The dollar hovered at levels it hit on Friday, around 107.73yenJPY= , but was trapped in the middle of a 107-109 rangewhere it has traded for a month.

The dollar index .DXY , which measures the greenbackagainst a basket of six major currencies, was barely changed at97.147 after gaining 0.35% last week.

The euro was flat EUR=D3 at $1.1217, after declining 0.4%last week.

Confrontation in the global oil trade's most importantwaterway has escalated with footage showing the Iranian militarydefying a British warship when it seized a tanker in the Straitof Hormuz on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24M03O

That lifted oil prices and kept the dollar close to where itleft after volatile trade on Friday when the New York FederalReserve walked back dovish comments from its president. O/R

"The Fed's position helped the USD firm," ANZ bankstrategist Sandeep Parekh said in a note on Monday morning."Escalating tension in the Persian Gulf is likely to weigh onrisk sentiment in the near term."

New York Fed President John Williams had last week sent thedollar tumbling after a speech where he argued for pre-emptivestimulus.

But a subsequent clarification that his remarks wereacademic and "not about potential policy actions" shreddedexpectations for a 50-basis-point interest rate cut at the endof the month and lifted the currency higher.

Expectations for a rate cut of half a percentage point atthe Fed's July 30-31 meeting edged out further on Monday to hit 14.5%, according to CME's FedWatch tool, down from as high as71% last week.

Markets still see it as a certainty the Fed will cut ratesby at least a quarter of a percentage point at the meeting.

In Asia, investor focus remains on China as Beijing andWashington to end a protracted trade war. A report over theweekend by China's official Xinhua news agency suggested somelocal firms were seeking to buy U.S. farm products, seen by someas a possible sign of progress.

Elsewhere, investors are waiting to see if Boris Johnsonwill win the British Conservative Party's leadership ballot. Thepound GBP=D3 held around $1.2507, staying on a slippery slopesince mid-March largely led by political uncertainty in thecountry.