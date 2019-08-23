FOREX-Dollar climbs vs euro, yen on prospect of less dovish Fed

Shutterstock photo





* Fed's Mester, Kaplan comment on easing cycle

* September rate cut fully priced in

* After a brief rally on Thursday, euro on back foot again

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a three-week high against the euro and a one-week peakversus the yen on Friday ahead of a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, with investorsexpecting him to express some reluctance to embark on a long rate-cut cycle after a chorus of Fedofficials voiced a similar sentiment.

Powell will address the Jackson Hole symposium of central bankers at 1400 GMT on Friday, and tradersare waiting to see how closely he allies himself with the hawks within the Fed.

Currency markets have in recent months been driven by a shift at global central banks to loosermonetary policy as economic demand slows and trade disputes intensify.

Expectations that the Fed will cut rates at its next meeting in September have been fully priced intointerest rate futures, but the currency market is likely to react if Powell's comments do not match thedovish expectations. Money markets price in at least two rate cuts of 25 basis points this year.

"We think it is far more likely that Powell remains non-committal and disappoints those looking forshock and awe policy next month," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist, at TD Securities.

In early morning trading, the euro was down 0.2% at $1.1061EUR= , after touching a three-week low of$1.1052, as the dollar gained and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose to a one-week high of 1.663% US10YT=RR . An index that tracks the dollar against six major currencies .DXY was up 0.2% at 98.325.

The dollar was also up 0.1% versus the yen at 106.52 JPY= , after hitting a one-week high of 106.73.

Fed officials kept preaching patience when it comes to easing. Cleveland Federal Reserve PresidentLoretta Mester, who did not support the rate cut last month, told CNBC that if the economy continues toperform the way it has, the U.S. central bank "should keep things the way they are." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN25J098

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he does not see July's easing as part of a rate-cuttingcycle. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N24C01P

On Thursday, Kansas City Fed President Esther George and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harkersaid the Fed currently does not need to further stimulate the economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25I0P7

China's offshore yuan stabilized at 7.0920 CNH=EBS after dropping to an 11-day low of 7.1072overnight as the People's Bank of China lowered its official yuan midpoint to an 11-year low. The move waslimited even though the set rate was nowhere near the lows traders expected.

Currency bid prices at 9:16 AM (1316 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1065$1.1078 -0.12% -3.52% +1.1085 +1.1052 Dollar/Yen JPY= 106.4500 106.4200 +0.03% -3.46% +106.7300 +106.3900 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 117.77 117.94 -0.14% -6.69% +118.1500 +117.7600 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9841 0.9835 +0.06% +0.28% +0.9877 +0.9834 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2236 1.2250 -0.11% -4.08% +1.2265 +1.2196 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3315 1.3302 +0.10% -2.36% +1.3338 +1.3292 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6743 0.6756 -0.19% -4.34% +0.6764 +0.6737 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0888 1.0896 -0.07% -3.25% +1.0928 +1.0890 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.9040 0.9041 -0.01% +0.62% +0.9080 +0.9038 NZ NZD= 0.6376 0.6363 +0.20% -5.08% +0.6395 +0.6366 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 9.0049 8.9776 +0.30% +4.24% +9.0137 +8.9726 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.9643 9.9449 +0.20% +0.59% +9.9744 +9.9335 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.6928 9.6767 +0.02% +8.13% +9.6983 +9.6700 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.7233 10.7215 +0.02% +4.47% +10.7280 +10.7049

