FOREX-Dollar climbs to two-week high as U.S.-China trade tensions ease

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to two-week highs on Monday after theUnited States and China agreed to resume trade talks, with investors selling safe-havencurrencies such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc as tensions eased between the world'stwo largest economies.

While reports of an agreement had been flagged ahead of U.S. President Donald Trumpand Chinese counterparty Xi Jinping's meeting on the sidelines of the G20 meeting inOsaka, Japan, the outcome was more positive than investors had expected.

Trump said he would hold back on new tariffs and China will buy more farm products,and he offered to ease restrictions on tech company Huawei. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2400C0

Market participants, however, remained cautious as the negotiations did not signifythat a deal is imminent.

"Uncertainty will linger," said Kevin Cummins, senior U.S. economist at NatWestMarkets. "As we have learned - from the swift breakdown in talks with China in May aftera deal seemed imminent, as well as the threat of tariffs against Mexico in June evenafter a trade deal with Mexico and Canada had been reached - a delay in action now doesnot necessarily beget a full trade deal in the near future."

Still, China's offshore yuan also rose more than 0.5% to as high as 6.8165 yuan perdollar, near a two-month high, before easing back to 6.8476 after disappointing factoryactivity data. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS7N1DB01H

The dollar also extended gains after data showed the U.S. manufacturing activityindex, as measured by the Institute for Supply Management, came in slightly higher thanexpected in June, at 51.7. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nN9N23A007

The details of the report, however, were not so stellar, with the prices paid index,an inflation indicator, hitting its lowest since February 2016, and the forward-lookingnew orders index falling to its weakest since December 2015.

"Although the headline ISM manufacturing index didn't fall as far as feared in June,the decline in the ... new orders component suggests the worst is still to come," saidMichael Pearce, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

The dollar, which has fallen in recent weeks on rising expectations for FederalReserve interest rate cuts, rose 0.8% against a basket of currencies, to 96.848, with theindex hitting 96.867 .DXY , a roughly two-week peak.

The euro, meanwhile, fell 0.8% to $1.1283EUR= .

The yen, which investors tend to buy when they are looking for safety, fell, pushingthe dollar up 0.5% at 108.47 yenJPY= . Earlier, the dollar hit a two-week high of108.53 yen.

The dollar also rose against the Swiss franc CHF= , up 1.2 pct to 0.9839 franc,after hitting a two-week peak of 0.9884.

