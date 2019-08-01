FOREX-Dollar climbs as lengthy Fed easing ruled out, sterling's Brexit pains worsen

Shutterstock photo





* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Dollar on front foot after Powell rules out several ratecuts

* Powell's comments disappointed expectations for dovishtone

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a two-year peakagainst the euro and jumped to a two-month high versus the yenon Thursday as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell ruledout a lengthy easing cycle after delivering the first rate cutsince the financial crisis.

In a widely expected move, the U.S. central bank cut ratesby 25 basis points to shore up the economy against risksincluding trade friction.

At a press conference after the Fed's decision, Powell said"it's not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts." At thesame time, he said, "I didn't say it's just one rate cut."

Traders still see one more rate cut this year. Powell'sremarks, however, slashed expectations the Fed is prepared tolower rates well into next year.

"The comments by Powell were not particularly dovish, sothis is confirmation that this is a small insurance cut," saidMasafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at MizuhoSecurities in Tokyo.

"This outcome limits the dollar's downside from here. Ratecuts will be on the small side, but this still strengthens the case for a prolonged U.S. economic expansion, which is positivefor the dollar long term."

The euro EUR=EBS fell to fell to $1.1034, the lowest sinceMay 16, 2017, before paring losses to trade down 0.2% at$1.1045.

Against the yen JPY= the dollar broke through an importantresistance level at 109.00 yen to reach a two-month high of109.35 yen.

The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies rose 0.3% to a two-year high of 98.932.

The dollar's gains quickly accelerated versus the yen earlyin Asian trading in response to a flattening of the U.S.Treasury yield curve and a rise in 10-year Treasury yields fromlows set in New York trading.

While financial markets had widely expected the Fed toreduce its key overnight lending rate by 25 basis points to atarget range of 2.00% to 2.25%, many traders had looked forclearer confirmation of more rate cuts from Powell.

A day prior to the Fed's meeting, traders had forecast a 35%chance of three cuts by the end of the year. On Wednesdayafternoon that figure had fallen to 12%, according to CMEGroup's FedWatch tool.

The yuan weakened to a 1-1/2-month low against the dollar asPowell's comments rippled through Asia. China's central bankkept its main policy rates on hold on Thursday, opting not tofollow its U.S. counterpart's decision overnight. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X0OW

Onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.9150 per dollar, theweakest level since June 18. Although the yuan recovered some ofthe earlier losses, it remained hovering at its softest levelsince mid-June.

Sterling skidded against the dollar to the lowest in morethan two years on the growing risk of a no-deal Brexit, but thefocus will shift to a Bank of England meeting later on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters are almost certain that theBoE's Monetary Policy Committee will vote 9-0 to keep rates onhold at 0.75%. But it is less clear how Governor Mark Carneywill tackle the challenge posed by the prospect of Britainleaving the European Union without provisional tradingagreements. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24W7T7

"By no means do we think the weakness for sterling is over,in the sense that the market needs to price in more risk of ano-deal Brexit," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy atNational Australia Bank in Sydney.

"If the dollar remains supreme in G10 currencies, then thisis trouble for sterling."

Sterling GBP=D3 was down 0.3% at $1.2125, after earlierhitting $1.2101, the lowest since January 2017.

In the past three months, sterling has tumbled 7.1% due togrowing speculation Britain will go through with a no-dealBrexit.

Sentiment for sterling took a turn for the worse after newBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson packed his cabinet withBrexit supporters last month. (Reporting by Stanley WhiteEditing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1; Reuters Messaging:stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net))