FOREX-Dollar builds on rebound as hopes rise for U.S.-China trade truce

Shutterstock photo





* Media report says U.S., China have agreed to tentativetruce

* Dollar rises as safe havens weaken, yen loses 0.3%

* Euro trades around $1.1365

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - The dollar extended its recoveryon Thursday, gaining versus the yen and euro, on hopes theUnited States and China will agree a trade truce before a G20summit in Japan this weekend.

The two countries have agreed to a tentative truce in theirtrade dispute, Hong Kong'sSouth China Morning Post said, citingsources, before U.S. President Donald Trump and ChinesePresident Xi Jinping leaders meet on Saturday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y10R

That supported buying of the dollar, which had weakened inrecent weeks on expectations the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates and buying of safe-haven currencies such as theJapanese yen by investors worried about the trade conflict.

"The positive signals sent out by the U.S. side in the lead-up to the meeting weaken the `safe havens' JPY and CHF," saidCommerzbank analysts, referring to the Japanese yen and Swissfranc.

A dollar index rose 0.1% against a basket of currencies to96.351 .DXY . The dollar rose 0.1% against the euro to $1.1356EUR=EBS .

The yen, which had jumped to five-month highs earlier thisweek, fell 0.3% to 108.10 JPY=EBS . The Swiss franc dropped0.2% to 1.1143 francs per euro EURCHF=EBS .

China's offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.8778 yuan per dollar CNH=EBS , helping the remninbi back towards a six-week high of6.8370 yuan per dollar touched last week.

The outcome of the Group of 20 summit is expected toinfluence the Fed, which opened the door to possible rate cutsafter last week's meeting.

The potential implications of the Trump-Xi meeting for U.S.monetary policy are huge, said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forexstrategist at Mizuho Securities.

"If the two sides agree not to impose more tariffs, the Fedwould no longer need to cut rates," he said. "On the contrary,if the talks point to the imposition of more tariffs, that couldnudge hesitant policymakers towards rate cuts.

"Despite the fact that I am not sure whether conciliatorysignals ahead of the meeting of the two Presidents really solveall the actual reasons for risk-off."

Elsewhere, sterling fell to $1.2678GBP=D3 as investorswait out the Conservative party leadership contest. Whoever winswill also become Britain's next prime minister and take Britaintowards its scheduled departure date from the European Union ofOct. 31. (Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo, editing byLarry King) ((thomas.wilkes@thomsonreuters.com))