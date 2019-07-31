FOREX-Dollar at two-year high after Fed cuts rates as expected

Shutterstock photo





By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose as highas $1.063 against the euro EUR= on Wednesday, its strongestlevel since May 2017, after the Federal Reserve cut interestrates by 25 basis points as expected.

The gains against the euro also reflect market expectationsthat U.S. assets will benefit if global central banks follow theFed in cutting rates.

Policymakers moved the U.S. central bank's benchmarkovernight lending rate to a target range of 2.00% to 2.25%,citing concerns about the global economy and muted U.S.inflation, and signaled a readiness to lower borrowing costsfurther if needed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nTLAVIEF78

"They acknowledged strong labor markets, recent reasonablesigns of moderate growth. It still leaves the playing field wideopen as to what they're going to do in future months," said TonyBedikian, head of global markets at Citizens Bank in Boston. (Reporting by Kate Duguid in New YorkEditing by Matthew Lewis and Steve Orlofsky) ((kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com+1 646 223-6118Reuters Messaging:kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

