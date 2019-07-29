FOREX-Dollar at two-month high ahead of Fed, Brexit knocks pound lower

Shutterstock photo





* Fed expected to cut interest rates 25 bps this week

* Sterling hits 28-month low on no-deal Brexit worries

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Recasts; adds analyst quote; updates prices; changes dateline;previous LONDON)

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - The dollar held near atwo-month high on Monday ahead of what is expected to be thefirst U.S. interest rate cut since the financial crisis, whilethe rising risk that Britain will exit the European Unionwithout a deal knocked the pound to a 28-month low.

The Federal Reserve is forecast to cut interest rates onWednesday by 25 basis points. The move would be a so-calledinsurance cut to protect the U.S. economy from globaluncertainties and trade pressures, in contrast to cuts bycountries facing more imminent risks.

President Donald Trump on Monday morning once again targetedthe Fed, writing on Twitter that a small interest rate cut bythe central bank would not be sufficient and accusing U.S.monetary policymakers of acting more cautiously than China andEurope. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24U0DQ

The president, who is seeking re-election in 2020, wouldbenefit from the financial jolt provided by a cut in short-termborrowing rates to counter a global economic slowdown.

The dollar index .DXY was up 0.11% in mid-morning trade to98.115. Better-than-expected U.S. GDP data published on Fridayhad buoyed the index against rivals; the greenback retainedthose gains on Monday, hitting a fresh two-month top. But themove was relatively muted as traders refrained from placing bigbets ahead of the Fed decision. The euro hovered at $1.113EUR= , effectively flat on the day and not far from Thursday'sbottom of $1.110, its lowest since May 2017.

"With a 25-basis-point easing fully baked in the cake, thequestion is how dovish will the Fed's forward guidance be?"wrote analysts at Action Economics.

Despite Friday's strong economic growth figures, "themarkets are still pricing in very dovish guidance, with about 75basis points in rate cuts projected this year. Hence, therecould be sore disappointment if the Fed doesn't fully deliver,"they wrote. "This could, with the ECB gearing up for a rate cutin September, keep the dollar underpinned, and maintainEUR-USD's downward directional bias."

Elsewhere on Monday, the pound GBP= fell more than 1% to a28-month low as more investors scrambled to factor in thegrowing risk of a no-deal Brexit and the chance that new BritishPrime Minister Boris Johnson will call an early election. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24U1Q1

"It is just the ongoing hardening of the Brexit line," said John Hardy, Saxo Bank's head of FX strategy. "There is so muchoptionality around it and if there is going to be a cliff edge,people will want to position for it." (Reporting by Kate Duguid and Marc Jones; Editing by DanGrebler) ((kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com; +646-223-6118; ReutersMessaging: kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets