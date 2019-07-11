FOREX-Dollar at five-day lows before U.S. inflation data

Shutterstock photo





* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - The dollar was stuck at afive-day low on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair JeromePowell kept the door open for U.S. interest rate cuts, thoughinvestors were wary of selling dollars aggressively until apolicy review later this month.

With U.S. inflation data due shortly, traders are preparedto sell dollars if the data undershoot forecasts. But analystssay the bigger risk may be that inflation beats expectations andcauses to dollar to rebound.

" ... Perhaps the case for a bigger move in the currencywould be if core inflation surprises to the upside, given theamount of Fed policy easing which is already baked into the swapcurve," Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy said.

In testimony to Congress, Powell pointed to "broad" globalweakness that was clouding the U.S. economic outlook amiduncertainty about the fallout from the trade conflict with Chinaand other nations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23Q002

His comments did little to change market expectations --money markets expect one rate cut later this month and acumulative 68 basis points of cuts until the end of 2019 -- butmarket watchers said Powell's views will drive the dollar.

Against a basket of other currencies .DXY , the dollar fell0.2% to 96.83, its lowest since July 5 and near the three-monthlow of 95.84 from late June.

"Once we get a quarter-point rate cut, which markets arewidely expecting, Powell will keep all options open on thetable, and that means the dollar's outlook is uncertain," saidManuel Oliveri, an FX strategist at Credit Agricole in London.

Uncertainty prompted some investors to unwind shortpositions against some heavily shorted currencies, such as theAustralian dollar, which rose 0.2% in early London trading.

Latest positioning data showed that hedge funds had built upa large short position in the Australian dollar in recent weeksbecause of the trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

In contrast, hedge funds had unwound long positions in thedollar, especially against a basket of major and emerging-marketcurrencies, NETUSDALL= anticipating U.S. rate cuts.

The euro, which dipped below $1.12 earlier this week,extended its recovery and was trading 0.2% up on day at $1.1271even as expectations grew that the European Central Bank wouldloosen policy.

Focus turned to the release of the ECB's June minutes andwhether it has started discussions about a return to assetpurchases.

The British pound rose from six-month lows to $1.2529GBP=D3 . But it remains down for the week, amid Britain'seconomic gloom and a fast-approaching Brexit deadline.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ G10 FX valuations https://tmsnrt.rs/32mX9GU ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Referenced Symbols: EFX ,