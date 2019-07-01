FOREX-Dollar advances to 2-week high after U.S.-China trade tensions ease

Shutterstock photo





* Trump, Xi agree to restart trade talks over the weekend

* Risk assets rally, safe-haven yen, franc fall

* Offshore yuan nears 2-month high, data tempers gains

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to two-weekhighs on Monday after the United States and China agreed torestart their troubled trade talks, with investors sellingsafe-haven currencies such as the Japanese yen and Swiss francas tensions eased between the world's two largest economies.

While reports of an agreement had been flagged ahead of U.S.President Donald Trump and Chinese counterparty Xi Jinping'smeeting on the sidelines of the G20 meeting, the outcome wasmore positive than investors had expected.

Trump said he would hold back on new tariffs and that Chinawill buy more farm products, and he offered to ease restrictionson tech company Huawei. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2400C0

"The concessions from both sides are hardly anything forboth sides to brag about; this meeting basically just brings usback to where we were in talks in late April," said Edward Moya,senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

"While no set timeline has been suggested by both sides,financial markets are appearing to be optimistic we could seesomething by autumn," he added.

Global stocks jumped and investors dumped safe-haven assets.

China's offshore yuan also rose more than 0.5% to as high as6.8165 yuan per dollar, near a two-month high, before easingback to 6.8476 after disappointing factory activity data. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS7N1DB01H

The dollar also gained after data showed the U.S.manufacturing activity index, as measured by the Institute forSupply Management, came in slightly higher than expected in Juneto 51.7. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nN9N23A007

The details of the report, however, were not so stellar,with the price paid index, an inflation indicator, hitting itsslowest since February 2016.

The dollar, which has fallen in recent weeks on risingexpectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, rose 0.3%against a basket of currencies, to 96.452, with the indexhitting 96.611 .DXY , a roughly two-week peak.

The euro, meanwhile, fell 0.3% to $1.1339EUR= .

The yen, which investors tend to buy when they are lookingfor safety, fell, pushing the dollar up 0.3% on the day at108.24 yen JPY= . Earlier, the dollar hit a two-week high of108.53 yen.

The dollar also rose versus the Swiss franc CHF= , up 0.8pct to 0.9839 franc.

This week sees the release of crucial U.S. economic dataincluding nonfarm payrolls on Friday and non-manufacturingactivity on Wednesday, which should help investors better assesswhether the Fed will cut interest rates later this month.

"Economic data will clearly have a more important role thisweek, and we can't help but think that Friday's U.S. employmentoverview will be a defining moment for July Fed rateexpectations," said BMO Capital Markets FX strategist StephenGallo.

