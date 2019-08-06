FOREX-Chinese yuan rises as currency market stabilizes; U.S. dollar climbs

Shutterstock photo





* Stronger yuan boosts risk appetite

* U.S. labels China a currency manipulator

* Dollar gains a fter falling to two-week lows (Adds new comments, byline, updates prices)

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Chinese yuan strengthened and demand for safe-haven currencies likethe Japanese yen and Swiss franc eased on Tuesday, as China appeared to take steps to stabilize itscurrency which breached a key level on Monday and sparked broad risk aversion.

The dollar rebounded after falling the previous session, benefiting from relative calm in the market.

Stocks and emerging market currencies plunged on Monday and safe havens jumped after China authoritiesallowed the yuan to break through the psychologically important level of 7 per dollar, its lowest sincethe 2008 financial crisis.

Risk appetite, however, improved on Tuesday after the People's Bank of China fixed the daily referencerate for the onshore Chinese yuan at 6.9683, firmer than the expected 6.9871, and below the key 7 rate.

The central bank also said it was selling yuan-denominated bills in Hong Kong, a move seen ascurtailing short selling of the currency. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N1WQ03V

"Beijing's move today to set a stronger exchange rate for the yuan helped stabilize markets," said JoeManimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. "Still, the market biasremains fraught with nerves, boding well for haven assets."

Onshore yuan CNY= stayed above 7, but gained 0.3% against the dollar, which fell to 7.023 yuan,after rising as high as 7.0575 overnight.

The offshore yuan CNH= was also up, rising 0.6% against the dollar.

Escalating tensions between the United States and China are likely to keep investors cautious with noend in sight to the trade conflict between the world's two largest economies.

That tension increased after the U.S. Treasury department announced late on Monday it had determinedfor the first time since 1994 that China was manipulating its currency and said that Washington wouldengage the International Monetary Fund to clamp down on Beijing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2512MW

China's central bank responded on Tuesday that China "has not used and will not use the exchange rateas a tool to deal with trade disputes."

In other currencies, the dollar rose 0.1% against a basket of currencies to 97.645 .DXY , climbingfrom two-week lows hit after the yuan's fall on Monday.

It recovered as well from Monday's seven-month low against the safe-haven yen. In afternoon trading,the dollar was last at 106.56 yenJPY= , up 0.6%.

The dollars recouped losses against the euro, which slipped 0.1% to $1.1193EUR= .

Yield spreads have narrowed in favor of the euro, with the single European currency at an advantage asmarket participants repriced the risk of additional easing from the Federal Reserve, Scotiabank said in aresearch note.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:33 PM (1933 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1196$1.1202 -0.05% -2.38% +1.1249 +1.1169 Dollar/Yen JPY= 106.5100 105.9400 +0.54% -3.40% +107.0700 +105.5300 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 119.25 118.68 +0.48% -5.52% +119.8500 +118.3800 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9771 0.9733 +0.39% -0.44% +0.9792 +0.9704 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2157 1.2141 +0.13% -4.70% +1.2209 +1.2135 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3278 1.3213 +0.49% -2.63% +1.3291 +1.3187 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6758 0.6756 +0.03% -4.13% +0.6801 +0.6751 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0940 1.0903 +0.34% -2.79% +1.0953 +1.0898 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.9208 0.9223 -0.16% +2.49% +0.9249 +0.9157 NZ NZD= 0.6521 0.6526 -0.08% -2.92% +0.6585 +0.6510 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.9058 8.9270 -0.24% +3.09% +8.9299 +8.8915 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.9712 10.0008 -0.30% +0.66% +10.0212 +9.9424 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.5885 9.6018 -0.22% +6.97% +9.6095 +9.5698 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.7366 10.7598 -0.22% +4.60% +10.7683 +10.7056

(Reporting by Karen Brettell and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Richard Chang) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging:rm://gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))