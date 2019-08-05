FOREX-China's yuan goes through 7 to the dollar to an 11-year low

Shutterstock photo





* Trump's tariff threats last week shake FX markets

* Yuan set for biggest one-day loss since 2015

* Yen jumps to seven-month high in scramble for safety

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China let its yuan weaken below 7yuan per dollar on Monday, an 11-year low, as the escalation inthe U.S.-China trade war shook currency markets.

Fearful of the impact on global growth, investors dumpedexport-oriented Asian currencies and rushed into safe havens,with the Japanese yen surging to a seven-month high.

Chinese authorities, who had been expected to defend thepsychologically important level of 7 per dollar CNY=CFXS ,allowed the currency break thought the floor to its lowest inthe onshore market since the 2008 global financial crisis.

In offshore markets, the yuan CNH=EBS fell to its weakestsince international trading of the Chinese currency began. Thecurrency was headed for its biggest one-day drop in four years.It was last down 1.4% at 7.0744 in offshore markets.

The fall came after Beijing vowed on Friday to fight backagainst U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose 10%tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports, ending a month-longtrade truce. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y2EN

"The fallout has been most evident in the Asia region," MUFGanalyst Derek Halpenny said. "We certainly expect to see generalFX volatility increase in the coming days with daily PBOC(People's Bank of China) CNY fixes an important focus each day."

The currencies of other Asian economies are closely linkedwith China's growth prospects also dropped. The Korean won KRW= fell 1.4% against the dollar, on course for its biggestone-day loss since August 2016. The new Taiwan dollar fell morethan 0.7% TWD= .

The Australian dollar, often used as a proxy bet on China,shed as much as 0.5% to $0.6748AUD=D4 , a seven-month low.

Japan's yen, which investors buy in times of risk aversion,rose 0.7% to its highest since a January flash crash. The yenwas last up 0.7% at 105.89 JPY=EBS , after hitting 105.78earlier.

Japan's top currency diplomat, Yoshiki Takeuchi, warned thatTokyo was ready to intervene if yen gains threatened itsexport-reliant economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2511PQ

The U.S. dollar edged lower against a basket of currencies,down 0.1% at 98.032 .DXY . Against the euro the dollar slipped to $1.111EUR=EBS .

Analysts said Trump, who has repeatedly called for a weakerdollar in 2019, was unlikely to ignore the yuan's depreciation.

"There is also a risk later that President Trump responds to7+ levels in $/CNY by claiming that China is playing a ‘bigcurrency manipulation game'. This may extend to a threat toweaken the dollar, which will only encourage short positions inUSD/JPY and a pick-up in traded volatility prices," ING analystssaid.

The Swiss franc, another safe-haven currency, strengthened0.2% to 1.0883 francs per euro EURCHF=EBS , a two-year high.

Sterling fell again after media speculation over the weekendthat Prime Minister Boris Johnson was preparing for a generalelection. The pound shed 0.5% to $1.2105GBP=D3 , not far fromits two-year low of $1.2080 touched last week. It was 0.5%weaker against the euro at 91.84 penceEURGBP=D3 . (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo, editing byLarry King) ((thomas.wilkes@thomsonreuters.com))