FOREX-China's yuan drops below 7 per dollar as trade war escalates

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China let its yuan weaken below 7 to the dollar on Monday, an11-year low, adding to broad risk aversion on concerns about the escalation of the U.S.-Chinatrade war.

Investors dumped export-oriented Asian currencies and rushed into safe havens, with theJapanese yen surging to a seven-month high.

Chinese authorities, who had been expected to defend the psychologically important level CNY= , allowed the currency to drop to its lowest in the onshore market since the 2008 globalfinancial crisis.

"We've had a pretty meaningful reaction, where 7 in particular was a level that the marketwas very sensitive to in dollar/CNY. Now that we've broken that, risk appetite has taken a hit,"said Brian Daingerfield, head of G10 FX strategy for the Americas at NatWest Markets inConnecticut.

"I think there's a sense that President Trump might try and escalate in terms of a reactionif he thinks that this was a deliberate move by the Chinese to try and weaken their currencyartificially," Daingerfield said.

Beijing on Friday vowed to fight back against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision toimpose 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports, ending a month-long trade truce. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y2EN

Trump on Monday called the Chinese currency move "a major violation" and "currencymanipulation." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2510AS

The escalation of the trade dispute has increased speculation that the United States may actto weaken the greenback, though direct intervention is still viewed as unlikely.

Trump has aimed to weaken the dollar through comments on Twitter that include pressuring theFederal Reserve to cut rates.

The greenback dropped 0.86% against the euro as Treasury yields fell and traders priced inmore rate cuts this year.

"The whole trade war I think upset the apple cart. It does raise the recession risk," saidWin Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

Interest rate futures traders are pricing in a 100% chance of a rate cut at the Fed'sSeptember meeting, with the odds of a 50 basis point rate cut jumping to 30% on Monday, fromonly 1.5% on Friday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Japan's yen, which investors buy in times of risk aversion, rose to its highest since aJanuary flash crash. The yen was last up 0.59% at 105.95 JPY= .

Japan's top currency diplomat, Yoshiki Takeuchi, warned that Tokyo was ready to intervene ifyen gains threatened its export-reliant economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2511PQ========================================================

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1202$1.1107 +0.86% -2.33% +1.1212 +1.1105 Dollar/Yen JPY= 105.9500 106.5800 -0.59% -3.91% +106.6700 +105.8000 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 118.69 118.39 +0.25% -5.97% +118.9300 +117.7000 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9732 0.9820 -0.90% -0.84% +0.9840 +0.9717 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2143 1.2154 -0.09% -4.82% +1.2188 +1.2102 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3202 1.3204 -0.02% -3.19% +1.3247 +1.3177 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6767 0.6799 -0.47% -4.00% +0.6804 +0.6749 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0903 1.0908 -0.05% -3.12% +1.0936 +1.0865 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.9224 0.9136 +0.96% +2.67% +0.9227 +0.9133 NZ Dollar/Dolar NZD= 0.6537 0.6540 -0.05% -2.68% +0.6544 +0.6490 Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.9311 8.9146 +0.19% +3.38% +8.9516 +8.8931 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 10.0076 9.9027 +1.06% +1.03% +10.0085 +9.8924 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.6054 9.6348 +0.54% +7.16% +9.6515 +9.6013 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.7630 10.7053 +0.54% +4.86% +10.7729 +10.6928

