FOREX-China's yuan breaks below 7 to the dollar, an 11-year low

* Trump's tariff threats last week shake FX markets

* Yuan set for biggest one-day loss since 2015

* Yen jumps to seven-month high in scramble for safety

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China let its yuan weaken below 7to the dollar on Monday, an 11-year low, as the escalation inthe U.S.-China trade war shook currency markets.

Fearful of the impact on global growth, investors dumpedexport-oriented Asian currencies and rushed into safe havens,with the Japanese yen surging to a seven-month high.

Chinese authorities, who had been expected to defend thepsychologically important level of 7 per dollar CNY=CFXS ,allowed the currency break through the floor to its lowest inthe onshore market since the 2008 global financial crisis.

In offshore markets, the yuan CNH=EBS fell to its weakestsince international trading of the Chinese currency began. Thecurrency was headed for its biggest one-day drop in four years.It was last down 1.5% at 7.0835 in offshore markets.

The fall came after Beijing vowed on Friday to fight backagainst U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose 10%tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports, ending a month-longtrade truce. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y2EN

"The fallout has been most evident in the Asia region," MUFGanalyst Derek Halpenny said. "We certainly expect to see generalFX volatility increase in the coming days with daily PBOC(People's Bank of China) CNY fixes an important focus each day."

The currencies of other Asian economies closely linked withChina's growth prospects also dropped while stock markets soldoff sharply. The Korean won KRW= fell 1.4% against the dollar,on course for its biggest one-day loss since August 2016. Thenew Taiwan dollar fell more than 0.7% TWD= . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2511WW

Emerging market currencies were down across the board.

The Australian dollar, often used as a proxy bet on China,shed as much as 0.6% to $0.6748AUD=D4 , a seven-month low.

The U.S. dollar fell, weakening as the European trading daywore on. It dropped 0.3% against a basket of currencies to97.788 .DXY .

Against the euro the dollar slipped 0.4% to $1.1155EUR=EBS .

Japan's yen, which investors buy in times of risk aversion,rose 0.7% to its highest since a January flash crash. The yenwas last up 0.5% at 106.04 JPY=EBS , after hitting 105.78earlier.

Japan's top currency diplomat, Yoshiki Takeuchi, warned thatTokyo was ready to intervene if yen gains threatened itsexport-reliant economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2511PQ

The Swiss franc, another safe-haven currency, strengthened0.4% to 1.0864 francs per euro EURCHF=EBS , a new 25-monthhigh.

Sweden's crown, which is closely linked with prospects forglobal growth, fell 0.5% to 10.751 EURSEK=D3 crowns per euro.

Analysts said Trump, who has repeatedly called for a weakerdollar in 2019, was unlikely to ignore the yuan's depreciation.

"There is also a risk later that President Trump responds to7+ levels in $/CNY by claiming that China is playing a ‘bigcurrency manipulation game'. This may extend to a threat toweaken the dollar, which will only encourage short positions inUSD/JPY and a pick-up in traded volatility prices," ING analystssaid.

Sterling fell again after media speculation over the weekendthat Prime Minister Boris Johnson was preparing for a generalelection.

The pound shed as much as 0.5% to $1.2105GBP=D3 , not farfrom its two-year low of $1.2080 touched last week. It was lastdown 0.2% at $1.2144.

It fell 0.7% against the euro to 92 penceEURGBP=D3 , a new23-month low.

