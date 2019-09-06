FOREX-China stimulus boosts Aussie, kiwi; markets await U.S. jobs data

Shutterstock photo





By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Risky currencies including theAustralian dollar surged on Friday after China's central bankcut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, withmarkets also expecting the European Central Bank to unveil morestimulus next week.

The People's Bank of China said it was cutting banks'reserve requirements for the third time this year, sending aripple of optimism through currency markets though analystsquestioned how much stimulus global central banks have left.

"This won't be a flood of stimulus," said Neil Mellor, asenior FX strategist at BNY Mellon in London.

"China and many other countries are in the same boat withfiscal policy constrained by debt and central banks resorting tojawboning and some targeted easing."

The Chinese currency in the offshore market CNH=D3 extended gains and was trading up 0.4% against the greenback at7.1120 yuan.

The Australian dollar - its fortunes closely intertwinedwith the Chinese economy - gained 0.3% to $0.6837AUD=D3 andstrengthened 0.7% versus the Swiss franc AUDCHF= .

Appetite for risky assets, already firm in early Londontrading thanks to strong data out of the United States, receiveda further boost after China unveiled its latest round of policyeasing.

DATA EYED

The dollar steadied against its rivals, and was heading forits biggest weekly drop in a month, as markets still expect theFederal Reserve would cut U.S. interest rates this month, evenif the U.S. non-farm payrolls report on Friday is stronger thanexpected.

The dollar index .DXY slipped 0.1% to 98.32 and was down0.54% so far this week, its biggest weekly drop since earlyAugust.

"The latest risk rally rests on a number of pillars like therecent upbeat U.S. data, receding political risks in the UK andhopes for an abatement of the US-China trade tensions," saidValentin Marinov, head of G-10 FX research and strategy atCredit Agricole in London.

Surveys suggested the U.S. economy was in better shape thaninvestors had feared. Services activity accelerated in Augustand private employers increased hiring more than expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25V14B

The U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later on Friday wasexpected to show 158,000 jobs were added and the unemploymentrate remained unchanged at 3.7% in August.

"Investors are now hoping they can take this week'spositivity over the finishing line, so fingers crossed theAugust U.S. payroll report ... doesn't throw a damp towel on theproceedings," said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategistat AxiTrader.

Despite the positive data, bond markets expect the Fed tocut interest rates this month. A total of 55 basis points ofrate cuts are expected this year.

A combination of likely dovish central banks and decenteconomic data also encouraged investors to buy the Canadiandollar CAD=D3 and the Swedish crown SEK=D3 against the U.S.dollar.

The European Central Bank is leaning towards a package thatincludes a rate cut, a beefed-up pledge to keep rates low forlonger and compensation for banks over the side-effects ofnegative rates, sources told Reuters last week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nP6N22L00D

