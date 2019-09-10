FOREX-Cautious optimism supports dollar ahead of ECB

Shutterstock photo





SINGAPORE, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Fragile investor confidencesupported the dollar and weakened the yen on Wednesday butcurrency markets kept to tight ranges ahead of series of majorcentral bank meetings over the next week.

Investor focus for now is centred on the European CentralBank's meeting on Thursday, which is expected to push interestrates even further into negative territory.

The ECB could set the tone for upcoming rate-settingdecisions by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan nextweek, and for the broader global risk appetite.

For now, a cautious risk-on mood has prevailed afterpolitical crises that had hobbled markets, from Britain to HongKong, abated, taking the shine off safe-haven assets.

Bonds slid overnight and the yen hit 107.65 per dollar, itslowest since Aug. 1.

Overhanging the relief buying, however, are signs of aslowdown in global demand, which have offset recent positivedevelopments in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

The euro EUR=EBS , which has shed 3% since June, was flatat $1.1047. The dollar was flat against the Australian dollar AUD=D3 at $0.6860 and steady on the yen JPY=EBS and the NewZealand dollar NZD=D3 .

"Expect a quiet day of trading, with some support of risk,as a broader cyclical rotation continues," Australia and NewZealand Banking Group analysts said in a note.

"Speculation over whether the ECB will enact a new QEprogramme on Thursday continues to ebb and flow."

ECB policymakers are leaning toward a package that includesa rate cut, a pledge to keep rates low for longer andcompensation for banks over the side-effects of negative rates,five sources familiar with the discussion said last week.

On the other hand, concerns have been building that globalcentral banks are reaching the limits of their stimulus options,especially those with negative interest rates and sub-zerolong-term sovereign bond yields.

"Given the chance that the ECB fails to match marketexpectations for easing policy, the balance of risks favourshigher EUR/USD and European FX outperformance," ING forexstrategists said in an overnight note.

Much of the positive mood in recent days has been driven byoptimism that a high-level meeting of U.S. and Chinesenegotiators at Washington next month can deliver some sort oftrade-war circuit breaker.

That was tamped down somewhat by White House trade advisorPeter Navarro on Tuesday, when he urged patience about resolvingthe two-year trade dispute between the world's two largesteconomies and said to "let the process take its course."

But the prospect of a breakthrough stoked appetite for Asiancurrencies such as the trade-exposed South Korean won KRW= ,which drifted higher in Asian trading hours and to around1189.50 per dollar, close to its highest since Aug. 2.

The yen, already under pressure as investors spurned safehavens, was further sold overnight after Reuters reported BOJpolicymakers are more open to discussing the possibility ofexpanding stimulus at their board meeting on Sept. 18-19. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2612HY

And the pound has held on to last week's gains after Britishparliament passed a law compelling Prime Minister Boris Johnsonto seek a delay to the Oct. 31 date for leaving the EuropeanUnion. Sterling last traded at $1.2353.