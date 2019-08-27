FOREX-Cautious investors push dollar lower on mixed trade signals

Shutterstock photo





By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The dollar fell modestlyagainst the Japanese yen on Tuesday, suggesting investors wereskeptical of the optimism expressed by President Donald Trump onthe possibility of a U.S.-Chinese trade deal days after the twocountries raised tariffs against each other.

On Monday, speaking on the sidelines of the G7 summit ofworld leaders in France, Trump said Chinese officials hadcontacted U.S. trade counterparts overnight and offered toreturn to the negotiating table. Trump's comments sparked a waveof so-called risk-on trades, which initially boosted the dollar,weakened safe-haven currencies, and lifted stock markets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M235

However, doubts crept in after a Chinese Foreign Ministryspokesman said he was unaware that a phone call had taken place.The Commerce Ministry, which typically releases statements ontrade calls, did not respond to a request for comment.

The Japanese yen JPY= strengthened 0.08% to 106.03 and the10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR fell on Tuesday as investorsfled to safer assets. The yen's gain was not as strong asMonday's, when it reached a 2-1/2 year high. The yen has gained3.3% against the dollar this year as the trade war drivestraders to safe-haven assets.

"Safer bets are outperforming as the dust settles on tradewar developments that left uncertain whether the U.S. and Chinawould strike a deal anytime soon. Persistent trade uncertaintyis credited with slowing the global economy and leaving itvulnerable to tipping into recession," said Joseph Manimbo,senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR fell to a low of1.500%. It was last at 1.513% while the yield on the two-yearyields was at 1.549% US2YT=RR , maintaining an inverted yieldcurve, a sign of a future recession.

The offshore Chinese yuan, sensitive to the U.S.-China tradedispute, was steady on Tuesday after plunging to a record low of7.1870 against the dollar the day before. It last traded at7.162 CNH= .

Elsewhere, the euro was trading at $1.1097EUR= easing offearlier lows as Italian stocks rallied on hopes that a snapelection could be avoided by an arrangement to form a newgovernment in Rome. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N1W8

The pound was up 0.43% at $1.2266GBP= and by 0.46%against the single currency at 90.44 penceEURGBP= asBritain's opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, said hewould do everything necessary to prevent Britain leaving theEuropean Union without a divorce deal on Oct 31. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25N1IT

