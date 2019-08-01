FOREX-Buoyed dollar sends euro, sterling to 2 1/2-year lows

Shutterstock photo





* Euro plunges to 26-month low vs dollar

* Decline comes after Fed sounds less dovish than expected

* Sterling hits 30-month low vs dollar

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

By Olga Cotaga

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Gains by the dollar after theFederal Reserve cut interest rates sent the euro to a 26-monthlow against the U.S. currency on Thursday, as investors decideda lengthy Fed easing cycle was unlikely after the first rate cutsince the financial crisis.

In a widely expected move, the U.S. central bank cut ratesby 25 basis points on Wednesday to shore up the economy. Butthat cut and one expected later this year were consideredinsurance cuts, meant to prevent the economy from weakening.

"It's not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts," FedChairman Jerome Powell said after the Fed's decision, althoughhe added, "I didn't say it's just one rate cut."

"The comments by Powell were not particularly dovish, sothis is confirmation that this is a small insurance cut," saidMasafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at MizuhoSecurities in Tokyo.

"This outcome limits the dollar's downside from here. Ratecuts will be on the small side, but this still strengthens the case for a prolonged U.S. economic expansion, which is positivefor the dollar long term."

The euro EUR=EBS was last down 0.3% at $1.1040, near the26-month low of $1.1034 it reached in Asian trading. In the pastthree months, the euro had shed 1.3% against the dollar.

The index that tracks the dollar against a basket of sixmajor currencies .DXY rose as high as 98.93, a 26-month jump.

The Japanese yen fell to a three-month low of 109.32 againstthe dollar and was last down 0.4% at 109.16.

Sterling GBP=D3 dropped to a 30-month low of $1.2101during Asian trading. Fears of a no-deal Brexit continue toafflict the pound, which was last down 0.3% at $1.2120. It washigher against the weakening euro at 91.17 penceEURGBP=D3 .

Britain's deputy finance minister, Rishi Sunak, said the UKwants a Brexit deal, but "we must have the firmness to leave ifnecessary without a deal" urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N1IO04P.

Investors and analysts expect sterling to decline further asmore headlines emphasize the growing probability Britain willquit the European Union without trade agreements on Oct. 31.

Sentiment for sterling took a turn for the worse afterBritain's new prime minister, Boris Johnson, packed his cabinetwith Brexit supporters last month.

"Sterling remains vulnerable to a further escalation inBrexit tensions and we anticipate the market will likelydiscount higher risks of a ‘no deal' outcome in the weeksahead," said Roger Hallam, currency chief investment officer atJ.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Traders will be watching the Bank of England monetary policyannouncement later on Thursday to see whether it will respond tothe growing probability of a no-deal Brexit. The BoE is widelyexpected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.75%.

Elsewhere, the Swiss franc was flat at 1.10 against the euroand the Australian dollar was unchanged at 0.6849 against thedollar.

(Reporting by Olga Cotaga, editing by Larry KingAdditional reporting by Stanley White) ((olga.cotaga@thomsonreuters.com))