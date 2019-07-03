FOREX-Bond yield slump hits dollar, pound; Swedish crown the exception

Shutterstock photo





* Dollar index nudged off 2-week highs

* Global bond yields fall on dovish cbanks, fading tradeoptimism

* Swedish crown firms as Rijksbank holds policy tighteningline

By Sujata Rao

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped to a one-weeklow against the Japanese yen on Wednesday, undermined by thesteady fall in U.S. Treasury bond yields, fading optimism overthe Sino-U.S. trade deal and the possibility of fresh tariffhostilities with Europe.

More and more currencies are under pressure from centralbanks' increasingly dovish tone, though the Swedish crown stoodout, firming to 2-1/2 month highs versus the euro after thecentral bank said it was on track to tighten policy by early2020.

Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar pulledback from two-week highs scaled on Tuesday .DXY as U.S. bondyields extended the previous day's heavy fall, with 10-yearyields hitting 2-1/2-year lows.

The other currency in focus was the pound, which fell onTuesday in tandem with British government bond yields.

Ten-year gilt yields slipped below the Bank of England'smain policy rate for the first time since the 2008 crisis aftermarkets interpreted BOE Governor Mark Carney's comments asdovish. Sterling slipped 0.2% to a new two-week low GBP=D3 .

"Two movers today are the yen, which is the risk-off safehaven, and the pound which keeps heading lower," Colin Asher,senior economist at Mizuho, said, adding that it had seemed"like Carney is potentially teeing up a rate cut."

The yen firmed 0.23% to the dollar JPY=D3 at 107.6 yen asinvestors grew more sceptical about the possibility of a speedyresolution to the trade war, especially given U.S. PresidentDonald Trump's comments that any deal would have to be tilted infavour of the United States. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421HY

Sentiment was also dented by Washington's threat of tariffson $4 billion of additional European Union goods in along-running dispute over aircraft subsidies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421KN

Currencies are also under pressure from signs that more andmore central banks are set to ease monetary policy to combateconomic slowdown.

"The dovish stuff from central banks is pushing yields downacross the board. It's starting to look like the weakness inmanufacturing is starting to spread to the services sector andthat's an alarm bell, a sort of green light to central banks toease policy," Asher said.

However, Sweden's central bank held its line on policytightening by year-end or early-2020, noting a "good" inflationand economic outlook.

The Swedish crown rallied to 2-1/2 month highs against theeuro of 10.4890 EURSEK=D3 and rose into positive territoryversus the dollar SEK=D3 .

The euro was little changed at $1.128EUR= following avolatile session on Tuesday, when it swung between a low of$1.1275 and a high of $1.1322.

The common currency briefly received a lift on Tuesday aftera media report that European Central Bank policymakers would notrush to cut rates at their July meeting. But it later slippedafter IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, perceived as apolicy dove, was nominated as the next ECB president.

Yields across the euro zone have fallen further, with German10-year yields on the cusp of falling under the ECB's minus0.40% level DE10YT=RR .

Lagarde's nomination if confirmed "should ensure acontinuation of the pragmatic approach to policy-setting at theECB favoured by (current president Mario) Draghi," analysts atDaiwa said.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Additional reporting by ShinichiSaoshiro in TokyoEditing by Susan Fenton) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:shinichi.saoshiro.reuters.com@reuters.net+813-6441-1774))