FOREX-Australian dollar strengthens on encouraging Chinese data

Shutterstock photo





* Australian dollar rises 0.2% after Chinese Q2, June data

* Chinese retail sales, output beats expectations

* Chinese quarterly GDP growth hits slowest since 1992

By Tom Westbrook

SYDNEY, July 15 (Reuters) - The Australian dollarstrengthened on stronger-than-expected economic data from China,which some analysts saw as signalling that moves aimed atreviving spending in the world's second biggest economy arehaving some success.

The Aussie AUD= gained against the U.S. dollar USD= ,which advanced against the safe-haven yen JPY= and the Swissfranc CHF= .

China's industrial output bounced in June from a 17-year lowin the previous month. June retail sales surged 9.8% from a yearearlier, compared with the 8.3% - a slowing from May's tepidfigures - that polled analysts expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24900A

The Australian dollar rose almost 0.2% to $0.7024 afterChina's data release. The yuan CNY= strengthened against thedollar to touch its highest since last week.

"China's economy is finding a base and it was not as weak asfeared, so risky currencies go up," said Imre Speizer head of NZstrategy at Westpac Banking CorporationWBC.AX in Auckland.

"The market is wanting to price a lot of risk into theAussie," he said.

China's quarterly gross domestic product posted its slowestpace of growth in 27 years, as expected, growing by 6.2% in theJune quarter compared to a year earlier. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N23X02N

Ray Attrill, head of forex strategy at National AustraliaBank in Sydney, said Monday's figures, on the back of creditdata on Friday, showed China's stimulus program is gainingtraction.

"There are signs it is starting to work," he said.

"Whether you're building a railway between two cities inChina or whether you're building stuff to sell to the U.S. itseems to need a lot of steel... it is still a good news storyfor Australia - that's certainly the way that the market haschosen to interpret the numbers."

The data also lifted the China-exposed New Zealand dollar NZD= by 0.18% to $0.6721.

The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, remains under pressure onexpectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut. Comments last weekfrom Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Chicago Fed president CharlesEvans indicated U.S. rate cuts are needed to boost inflation.

In the U.S., a 25 basis-point rate cut in July is pricedin, along with an almost 20% chance of a 50 basis point cut.

Investors will be looking to U.S. retail sales figures dueTuesday and company earnings for signs of how shoppers andbusinesses are weathering the slowdown.

Against a basket of currencies .DXY the dollar held near a10-day low at 96.865.

It gained against the yen to break 108.00, though stillremains underneath resistance at 108.98. Monday is a nationalholiday in Japan and dollar-yen trading volumes were thin.

The greenback rose 0.1% to $0.9853 against the Swiss franc.The euro EUR= slipped back to $1.265 though remains stuck in atwo-cent range that has held the single currency since June. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Richard Borsuk) ((tom.westbrook@thomsonreuters.com; +61466355340; ReutersMessaging: tom.westbrook.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;twitter.com/tswestbrook))

This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets