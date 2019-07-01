FOREX-Australian dollar defies broader risk rally as RBA cut looms

Shutterstock photo





* RBA expected to cut rates to a record low

* Traders looking for clues on additional rate cuts

TOKYO, July 2 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar nursedwounds on Tuesday, a day after it posted its biggest one-dayfall in more than two months ahead of an expected central bankeasing while improved risk appetite supported the greenback.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currenciesremained near its highest in a week as sentiment picked upfollowing an agreement between the United States and China toresume talks to resolve their trade war.

That left the euro mired at its lowest level in more than aweek as disappointing economic data triggered a tumble in bondyields and boosted expectations for a central bank rate cut inthe common currency bloc. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2424RC

In the Asian session, investor focus has shifted to theReserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which is tipped to lowerinterest rates by 25 basis points to a record low of 1.00% at ameeting later on Tuesday.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe will also speak to business leadersin Darwin after the meeting, which could provide clues on howmuch further interest rates could fall. A Reuters survey showedeconomists see a chance of another cut to 0.75% by year end. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y1DW

"Lowe is speaking in Darwin, and that is really where themarket will be looking for clues... but our view is we will getat least one more follow-up cut," said Ray Attrill, head of FXstrategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

"The other story is the revival in the U.S. dollar'sfortunes, which has surprised me a little bit, but you have thejuxtaposition of Treasury yields backing up and new record lowsfrom European yields."

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 was little changed at $0.6965after slumping 0.9% on Monday, its biggest decline since April24. The Aussie could dip below $0.6950 after the RBA's decisionaround 0430 GMT but would likely stabilise as traders awaitLowe's comments expected 0930 GMT, Attrill said.

The U.S. dollar index .DXY was up 0.5% at 96.809 onTuesday, having posted its biggest gain since March 7 on Monday,bolstered by optimism over U.S.-China trade talks.

The focus now shifts to U.S. non-farm payrolls data due onFriday, which economists expect to have risen by 160,000 inJune, compared with a 75,000 increase in May.

However, analysts expect the dollar will struggle to makesubstantial additional gains given expectations the FederalReserve will cut rates due to low inflation and worries aboutthe U.S.-China trade war.

The euro EUR= limped into Asian trading on Tuesday,changing hands at $1.1286. The common currency fell 0.7% onMonday, its biggest-one day decline since March. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1; Reuters Messaging:stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net))

