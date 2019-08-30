FOREX-Aussie slips towards 10-yr low as U.S.-China trade hopes ebb

Shutterstock photo





* Dollar near 4-week high vs yen but still down on month

* U.S. currency supported by month-end rebalancing

* Euro capped by ECB stimulus hopes

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar slippedtowards a 10-year trough while the yen hovered off its lows onFriday, as renewed hope that China and the United States couldget their negotiations back on track began to fade.

The U.S. currency was also supported by investors' month-endrebalancing needs, which has helped lift the dollar index =USD to its highest level in a month.

The index is last up 0.1% at 98.555.

The Australian dollar, often seen as a proxy bet on theChinese economy, fell 0.31% to $0.67095AUD=D4 , about a thirdof a cent above its 10-year low of $0.66775 hit on Aug. 7.

Adding to the Aussie's woes, the country's buildingapprovals unexpectedly plunged to a six-year low.

The New Zealand dollar dropped 0.30% to a four-year low of$0.6290 NZD=D4 . It is the worst performing G10 currency thismonth with a fall of 4.1%.

The yen held flat at 106.49 per dollar JPY= , off thisweek's low of 106.68 hit the previous day.

Risk assets got a mild lift on Thursday after China'scommerce ministry said Beijing and Washington were discussingthe next round of face-to-face talks in September, but theeffect was short-lived. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29K

Washington is due to start imposing 15% tariffs on $125billion worth of goods from China on Sunday, affecting a vastnumber of consumer items from smart speakers to sneakers.

Investors fear the intensifying trade dispute could lead theU.S. economy into a recession, a scenario that has become moreof a reality this week after the U.S. bond yield curve inverted,a highly reliable indicator of a recession.

"The talking point is still the U.S. yield curve inversionand whether the U.S. economy heads into a recession...In short,the atmosphere is not so good," said Bart Wakabayashi, Tokyobranch manager of State Street.

In addition, political risks from the UK to Hong Kong andthe Middle East added to risks for the global economy and keptmany investors on edge.

Despite the dollar's rebound against the yen this week, theJapanese currency is the best performer among major currenciesthis month, rising 2.2% so far.

The second best was the Swiss franc CHF= , which has gained0.7% so far this month, to 0.9879 per dollar.

"There are so many geopolitical risk factors now. Not tomention U.S.-China trade conflicts, we have Brexit, Hong Kongand the Middle East. So we should expect the yen to jump fromtime to time," said Minori Uchida, chief currency analyst atMUFG Bank.

The euro eased 0.12% to $1.1043EUR= , near a four-week lowof $1.1042 touched on Thursday, hurt by a sluggish euro zoneeconomy and likely monetary easing from the European CentralBank (ECB) next month.

Christine Lagarde, the ECB's next president, said onThursday the central bank still has room to cut interest ratesif needed, although this may pose financial stability risk. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25P597

German inflation slowed in August and unemployment rose,data showed on Thursday, adding to signs that Europe's largesteconomy is running out of steam and cementing expectations of anew ECB stimulus package next month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25P33V

Sterling traded at $1.2183GBP=D4 , on course to post itsfirst weekly loss in three weeks on growing worries about ano-deal Brexit at the end of October.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suspended parliamentfor more than a month to dodge a possible no-confidence vote andtake Britain out of the European Union on theOct. 31 deadline. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong) ((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1827;))

