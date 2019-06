Reuters





ISTANBUL, June 27 (Reuters) - Forex deposits and funds including precious metals held by Turkish individuals and institutions rose to a record high of $186.62 billion as of June 21, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.

It had stood at $185.18 billion a week earlier.

The central bank's gross forex reserves stood at $74.23 billion as of the same date, from $75.76 billion a week earlier, data also showed.