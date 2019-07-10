FOREX- Dollar slides after cautious Powell comments on U.S. economy

Shutterstock photo





NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Wednesdayafter Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a downbeattone in his testimony, saying trade uncertainties and concernsabout the global outlook continued to exert pressure on the U.S.economy.

The greenback hit session lows versus the euro and yen afterPowell's comments, which reinforced expectations the Fed willcut interest rates for the first time in a decade at its nextmonetary policy meeting later this month.

In prepared remarks to a congressional committee, Powellsaid the Fed stands ready to "act as appropriate" to sustain adecade-long expansion.

He also contrasted the Fed's "baseline outlook" of continuedU.S. growth against a considerable set of risks - includingpersistently weak inflation, slower growth in other majoreconomies, and a downturn in business investment driven byuncertainty over just how long the Trump administration's tradewar with China and other countries will last and how intense itwill become. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23Q002

In early morning trading, the dollar fell 0.2% versus theyen to 108.66, while the euro rose 0.3% against the dollar to$1.1244 EUR= .

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1243$1.1206 +0.33% -1.97% +1.1246 +1.1202 Dollar/Yen JPY= 108.6000 108.8400 -0.22% -1.51% +108.9800 +108.6100 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 122.12 122.01 +0.09% -3.25% +122.3200 +121.9800 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9896 0.9934 -0.38% +0.84% +0.9941 +0.9897 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2509 1.2465 +0.35% -1.94% +1.2512 +1.2445 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3090 1.3125 -0.27% -4.01% +1.3137 +1.3088 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6954 0.6927 +0.39% -1.35% +0.6956 +0.6911 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1130 1.1135 -0.04% -1.10% +1.1139 +1.1121 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8986 0.8991 -0.06% +0.02% +0.9009 +0.8985 NZ NZD= 0.6643 0.6603 +0.61% -1.10% +0.6646 +0.6569 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.5983 8.6505 -0.60% -0.47% +8.6637 +8.5981 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.6677 9.6960 -0.29% -2.41% +9.7129 +9.6686 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.4250 9.4712 -0.20% +5.15% +9.4799 +9.4242 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.5980 10.6190 -0.20% +3.25% +10.6320 +10.5979

