FOREX -Dollar little changed as traders await news from G20 summit

Shutterstock photo





* U.S., China have agreed to tentative trade truce -report

* Dollar on track for first quarterly loss since Q1 2018

* Yen posts solid gain vs greenback in second quarter

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates to late U.S. market action)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - The dollar held steady againstmost major currencies on Thursday as traders moved to thesidelines in advance of this weekend's G20 summit where Chinaand the United States may reach a truce on their trade conflict.

The world's two largest economies have agreed to a tentativetruce in their trade dispute, Hong Kong's South China MorningPost cited sources as saying. U.S. President Donald Trump andChinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet on Saturday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y10R

The report eased fears that Trump would impose additionaltariffs on $300 billion on Chinese goods, but financial marketsremain on edge about the trade talks, analysts and traders said.

"It's just a lot of noise until there is a deal," said MinhTrang, senior foreign exchange trader at Silicon Valley Bank inSanta Clara, California. "We are in a holding pattern."

Traders shrugged off a U.S. government report that showedthe economy expanded at a 3.1% annualized pace in the firstquarter, unchanged from the government's estimate last month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X1IL

In late U.S. trading, the index that tracks the dollaragainst the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies .DXY was little changed at 96.206, holding above a three-monthlow of 95.843 reached on Tuesday.

The index broke below its 200-day moving average last week,which analysts cite as bearish for the dollar, after the FederalReserve signaled it was prepared to lower interest rates tocombat the risk from global trade tensions and sluggish domesticinflation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N22I01T

The dollar index was on track for it first quarterly losssince the first quarter of 2018.

China's offshore yuan rose 0.20% to 6.8742 per dollar CNH=EBS , helping the renminbi back toward the six-week high of6.8370 yuan per dollar touched last week.

The offshore yuan, however, has weakened 2.26% in the secondquarter.

Whether Trump and Xi strike a trade truce this weekend couldshape expectations on Fed policy in the coming months, analystssaid.

Traders have priced in the probability the Fed would lowerrates in July and might cut rates at least three times byyear-end, according to interest rates futures calculated by CMEGroup's FedWatch program.

The yen edged up 0.03% to 107.755 per dollar. The Japanesecurrency has risen a solid 2.7% against the greenback in thesecond quarter, boosted by expectations of Fed rate cuts and thetrade war. Rising tensions between Iran and the United Stateshas also stoked safe-haven demand for the Japanese currency. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Y2HN========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:51PM (1851 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1367$1.1368 -0.01% -0.89% +1.1381 +1.1349 Dollar/Yen JPY= 107.7200 107.7700 -0.05% -2.30% +108.1500 +107.6600 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 122.46 122.52 -0.05% -2.98% +122.8800 +122.4100 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9761 0.9780 -0.19% -0.54% +0.9814 +0.9762 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2670 1.2688 -0.14% -0.68% +1.2724 +1.2665 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3098 1.3125 -0.21% -3.95% +1.3138 +1.3098 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.7002 0.6983 +0.27% -0.67% +0.7006 +0.6984 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1098 1.1116 -0.16% -1.39% +1.1144 +1.1098 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8969 0.8958 +0.12% -0.17% +0.8976 +0.8938 NZ NZD= 0.6698 0.6678 +0.30% -0.28% +0.6701 +0.6672 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.5170 8.4939 +0.27% -1.42% +8.5247 +8.4902 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.6830 9.6559 +0.28% -2.25% +9.6933 +9.6545 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.2756 9.2607 +0.18% +3.48% +9.2911 +9.2529 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.5474 10.5280 +0.18% +2.76% +10.5555 +10.5212

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ GRAPHIC-Trade tensions boost U.S. rate-cut expectations https://tmsnrt.rs/2KdE2by GRAPHIC-Trade tensions boost U.S. rate-cut expectations interactive https://tmsnrt.rs/2KdDNxa ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets

Referenced Symbols: EFX ,