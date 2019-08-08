Forex daily trading volumes rise to $1.75 trln in July - CLS

Shutterstock photo





LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Average daily foreign exchangetrading volumes rose 6.7% year-on-year in July to $1.75trillion, CLS said on Thursday, as a pick-up in volatilityencouraged more buying and selling of currencies.

CLS, a major settler of trades in the foreign exchangemarket, said in a statement that July's volumes were down by7.1% from June's daily average, however.

Growth in swap and forwards trading offset a year-on-yearfall in spot activity, CLS said.

Foreign exchange markets have seen an increase in volatilityin recent weeks, albeit from a low base, following a series ofdovish turns by major central banks.