Quantcast

Forex daily trading volumes rise to $1.75 trln in July - CLS

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Average daily foreign exchangetrading volumes rose 6.7% year-on-year in July to $1.75trillion, CLS said on Thursday, as a pick-up in volatilityencouraged more buying and selling of currencies.

CLS, a major settler of trades in the foreign exchangemarket, said in a statement that July's volumes were down by7.1% from June's daily average, however.

Growth in swap and forwards trading offset a year-on-yearfall in spot activity, CLS said.

Foreign exchange markets have seen an increase in volatilityin recent weeks, albeit from a low base, following a series ofdovish turns by major central banks. (Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes;Editing by Alison Williams) ((thomas.wilkes@tr.com; Reuters Messaging:thomas.wilkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar