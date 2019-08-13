Forex Daily Recap – Pound Slipped on Downbeat June ILO Unemployment Data

GBP/USD

Cable continued to reveal over-sold conditions on the Relative Strength Index technical indicator that pointed near 28.14 adverse level. Notably, the slight rise in the June UK Unemployment Rate had favored the bears. This June ILO Unemployment data came around 0.1% higher than the previous 3.8%. Meantime, the July Claimant Count Change recorded 4K lower than the market expectations of about 32.0 K. Also, the June 3Mo/Yr Average Earnings Excluding Bonus reported 3.9% over 3.8% forecasts.

Nevertheless, the market appeared to pay less attention to other upbeat data releases and focused over the downbeat ILO report. On the technical chart, the GBP/USD pair continued to maintain its volatility within a multi-month old downward moving trend channel. Also, strong SMA conflux stands above the pair and the aforementioned trend channel, warning the bulls.

USD Index

After three adverse closings in a row, the Greenback was underway a positive closing today. On the back of robust US data, the USD Index breached above 97.63 resistance, providing strength to the Greenback bulls. In the middle of the day, the highly crucial July CPI that excluded Food & Energy data reported 2.2% over 2.1% estimates.

Notably, the YoY July CPI data upshot 0.1% this time over the market hopes of around 0.2%. Anyhow, after gaining some power and breaking above the 97.63 mark, the bulls were moving towards the next resistance target at 97.86 mark. On an overall view, the pair was maintaining a-two-and-a-half-month-old positive trend channel.

EUR/USD

The Fiber continued to hover in and around the 1.1200 psychological handle since the last six sessions, including today. Quite noticeably, the July German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices came in-line with the previously recorded 1.1%. Also, the German August ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment published -44.1 points over -28.5 points market expectations.

Nonetheless, the ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment data for the Eurozone also published adverse reports. On the technical chart, the EUR/USD pair had already broken above a major counter trendline, signaling for a robust upward drift. However, overhead SMA cluster and resistances stalled at 1.1251 & 1.1283 levels were confining the upside.

USD/CNY

After touching the 7.0707 mark yesterday, the USD/CNY pair was heading downside on Tuesday.

On the economic docket , the July YoY YTD FDI - Foreign Direct Investment data came around 7.3% in comparison to the prior 7.2%. Such a positive Chinese data release activated the pair bears, shedding off the accumulated gains. Also, the strong growing Greenback added more oil to the fire, transferring power to the USD/CNY bears. Meantime, the MACD line hovered above the signal line with green histograms pointing to the north.

USD/ZAR

The South African Rand currency pair was triumphantly moving above the Ichimoku Clouds , maintaining a robust uptrend. Anyhow, after touching 15.47 psychological mark last day, the USD/ZAR appeared to heath south today.

Needless to mention, the bears seemed to pause near 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level or 15.0892 mark. Despite that, the base line and conversion line stood below the trading pair with face to the north-side. The down-lying Parabolic SAR technical indicator had touched the pair and was underway attempt to jump above the pair. The RSI that had knocked 76.54 over-bought levels appeared to play its role, dragging down the pair today.

The article was written by Bharat Gohri , Chief Market Analyst at easyMarkets

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE: