Quantcast

Forever 21 Bankruptcy? 12 Things to Know About the Potential Filing

By William White,

Shutterstock photo

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It looks like a Forever 21 bankruptcy may be on the way, if the rumors are true.

Forever 21 Bankruptcy? 12 Things to Know About the Potential Filing Source: TungCheung / Shutterstock.com

Here's what we know so far about the possible Forever 21 bankruptcy.

  • Insider sources claim that a bankruptcy filing is likely on the way.
  • This would have the company potentially restructuring its business.
  • That means it would probably be closing down a hefty amount of stores as it looks to reduce costs.
  • There are currently more than 800 Forever 21 stores across the world.
  • While the Forever 21 bankruptcy is possible, there's still a chance that the apparel retailer can avoid such an outcome.
  • It has been looking for additional financing for some time now in order to avoid filing for bankruptcy protection.
  • While things are looking grim for the company, there's still a chance someone could come in at the last minute to provide it with this funding.
  • This would bring an end to the company's 35-year history of serving customers.
  • It's also possible that a Forever 21 bankruptcy would spell bad news for mall owners.
  • The retail chain is one of the largest renters of mall spaces in the U.S.
  • Without it around, mall owners would lose out on a large amount of rent payments.
  • It would also be hard for these malls to find other retailers to fill the void as the shopping centers deal with declining foot traffic.

You can follow this link to learn more about the possible Forever 21 bankruptcy filing.

More From InvestorPlace

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

The post Forever 21 Bankruptcy? 12 Things to Know About the Potential Filing appeared first on InvestorPlace .



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing


More from InvestorPlace Media

Subscribe





InvestorPlace Media
Contributor:

InvestorPlace Media

Investing, Financial News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar