Foreign holdings of Czech domestic bonds steady in June

PRAGUE, July 31 (Reuters) - The proportion of non-residents holding Czech state domestic bonds edged up to 42.30% in June from 42.27% in May, Finance Ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Foreigners' holdings are more than double levels seen prior to the central bank's intervention regime to keep the crown currency weak that ran from 2013-2017. Foreigners held a record 51.35 percent of domestic bonds in September 2017.

Analysts say a large amount of speculative capital remaining in markets has been a factor keeping the crown currency from reaching an appreciation trend even as the economy grows.