Foreign holdings of Czech domestic bonds rise to 42.27% in May

PRAGUE, June 28 (Reuters) - The proportion of non-residents holding Czech state domestic bonds increased to 42.27% in May from 41.96% in April, Finance Ministry data showed on Friday.

Foreigners' holdings are more than double the levels seen prior to the central bank's intervention regime to keep the crown currency weak that ran from 2013-2017. Foreigners held a record 51.35% of domestic bonds in September 2017.

