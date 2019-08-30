Foreign holdings of Czech domestic bonds drop in July

Reuters





PRAGUE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The proportion of non-residents holding Czech state domestic bonds dropped to 40.88% in July from 42.30% in June, Finance Ministry data showed on Friday.

Foreigners' holdings are more than double the levels seen prior to the central bank's intervention regime to keep the crown currency weak that ran from 2013-2017. The peak, 51.35% of domestic bonds held by foreigners, came in September 2017.

