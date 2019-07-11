Ford, Volkswagen to provide details on electric, autonomous vehicle alliance

Reuters





July 11 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it would provide further updates on its global alliance with Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE, which was earlier announced in January.

The two companies are expected to announce further details on an agreement to share electric and autonomous car technologies at a press conference on Friday

