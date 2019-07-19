Quantcast

Ford to lay off 185 workers at Canadian plant -union

TORONTO, July 19 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co will lay off about 185 employees in September at a Canadian manufacturing plant in Oakville, Ontario, with the possibility of more layoffs in January, the union local said on Friday.

Ford employs approximately 4,600 workers at the Oakville plant.

Ford could not be reached immediately for comment.

In addition to the September layoffs, the plant will slow production as of Aug. 1, cutting one shift and reducing hours, Thomas said.

Ford's Oakville plant produces the Ford Edge, Ford Flex, Lincoln Nautilus, and Lincoln MKX.





