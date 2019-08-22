Ford names new president for Changan Ford China JV

Reuters





Aug 22 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Thursday Steven Armstrong, chairman of Ford Europe, has been named as president of the Changan Ford joint venture in China.

Armstrong replaces Nigel Harris, who will retire at the end of 2019 after more than three decades with the U.S. automaker.

