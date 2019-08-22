Quantcast

Ford names new president for Changan Ford China JV

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 22 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Thursday Steven Armstrong, chairman of Ford Europe, has been named as president of the Changan Ford joint venture in China.

Armstrong replaces Nigel Harris, who will retire at the end of 2019 after more than three decades with the U.S. automaker.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Thursday Steven Armstrong, chairman of Ford Europe, has been named as president of the Changan Ford joint venture in China.

Armstrong replaces Nigel Harris, who will retire at the end of 2019 after more than three decades with the U.S. automaker.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy
Referenced Symbols: F


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar