Ford (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ford (F) closed at $10.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.3% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the automaker had gained 5.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 10.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from F as it approaches its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be July 24, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect F to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $35.69 billion, down 0.6% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $146.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.15% and -1.31%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for F should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. F is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that F has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.37 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.22.

It is also worth noting that F currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.28 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.