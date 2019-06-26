Ford (F) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ford (F) closed at $9.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.66% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the automaker had gained 0.61% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from F as it approaches its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be July 24, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect F to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $35.69 billion, down 0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $146.35 billion, which would represent changes of +6.15% and -1.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for F should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. F is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, F is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.01, so we one might conclude that F is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that F has a PEG ratio of 0.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. F's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.