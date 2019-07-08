Ford (F) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Ford (F) closed the most recent trading day at $10.20, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the automaker had gained 4.62% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 6.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.97% in that time.

F will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be July 24, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect F to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $34.90 billion, down 2.79% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $146.90 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.92% and -0.94%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for F. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.73% higher. F is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note F's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.35. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.09.

Meanwhile, F's PEG ratio is currently 1.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.