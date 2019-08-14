Ford extends warranty on 560,000 Focus, Fiesta models

Reuters





Aug 14 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it was extending warranty on clutch and related hardware in 560,000 Focus and Fiesta cars that were reported to have had problems with their six-speed transmission.

The company said it would reimburse any repair charges to customers of its cars built between 2014 and 2016, and offer other owners another chance to get a software update to fix the issue.

The problems with the cars' automatic transmission DPS6 - made to improve the vehicle's fuel economy - include a degree of vibration when the transmission is operated at low speed, and a potential for the transmission to default to neutral.

The company declined to reveal how much it would cost to offer the extended warranties.

