Forces allied to Libya's UN-backed government retake a town south of Tripoli - witnesses

By Reuters

TRIPOLI, June 26 (Reuters) - Forces allied to Libya's internationally recognized government on Wednesday seized part of the town of Gharyan south of Tripoli previously held by eastern forces, witnesses said.

Gharyan is the main forward base for the eastern forces led by Khalifa Haftar in their campaign to take control of Tripoli.

